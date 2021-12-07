Comedy Central Africa highlights Pan-African impact with 10-year anniversary celebration

Comedy Central Africa, the only channel dedicated to comedy on the continent is celebrating its 10th year anniversary. Since its inception in December 2011, the channel has been the ‘home of funny’, bringing viewers only the best in local and international comedy.

As part of its 10th year anniversary celebration, some of the most talented local comedians are sharing their most memorable Comedy Central moments, the channel’s impact in their careers and impact on the industry as a whole. Viewers are also in for a treat this festive season as Comedy Central Africa (DStv Channel 122) showcases exclusive content featuring sitcoms, stand up specials and movies during the anniversary celebrations.

Dillon Khan, Vice President of Comedy Central Africa commented “For the past 10 years, we have seen local comedy grow from strength to strength and as a channel we have invested in local content and local talent, giving comedians a platform to showcase their talents. We are committed to continue taking local comedy to even greater heights and promise to give our viewers only the best in what our industry has to offer.”

If the past ten years are anything to go by, Comedy Central Africa viewers can expect only the best that local comedy has to offer as the channel promises to make life even funnier in 2022. After a long global battle with COVID, Africa is definitely ready for another ‘Roast’ and there are plans in the pipeline to bring back the classic celebrity event. Viewers can also expect a brand new digital short form series that is set to have audiences laughing out loud on their digital pages. As the home of sitcoms, Comedy Central is teasing their first ever local sitcom with more details set to be revealed in the coming year.

Comedy Central Africa has also made tremendous impact across the rest of Africa, giving comedians, both established and upcoming talents a platform to showcase their funny talent to the world. Comedians such as Basketmouth, Bovi, Buchi, and Seyi Law have been part of

the channel’s projects such as ‘Live At Parker’s’ and the Pan-African showcase hosted at the Comedy Central International Comedy Festival, as well as ‘Grab the Mic’ done in partnership with Maltina.

Comedy Central over the years has set itself apart as the channel for all things funny, be it local and international.

Through strategic partnerships such as the ‘Grab the Mic’ show, up and coming acts such as Nyerhorwo Ndaxwell, Emmanuel Oliver, Coxson Christian, Justice Kalawa, Daniel Jonah Nyah, Oveze Godwin Jagbojo, were given a chance to showcase their talent. Most notable is the recent Comedy Central EP which featured Basketmouth, Blaqbones, and appearances from notable comedians and skit makers, and the Comedy Central roast which featured Nigerian artist Davido. Comedy Central has shown itself to be a brand that is inclusive and dedicated to bringing funny to all parts of Africa.

Over the past decade South Africa’s comedy industry has experienced tremendous growth. Comedy Central Africa has had a front row seat as one of the few platforms that has been able to give comedians a platform to showcase their artistry to a Pan-African audience, playing host to many iconic moments. Trevor Noah made history becoming a global household name when he took over the reins of late night talk show “The Daily Show” in 2015.

Be sure to catch Comedy Central Africa 10th year anniversary celebrations across their channel’s social media platforms and on DStv Channel 122.