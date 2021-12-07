Ethiopia accuses US and allies of ‘destructive’ approach | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

S.African law change plan to allow land expropriation fails to pass

A proposal to change South Africa’s constitution to explicitly allow expropriation of land with no compensation failed to win the two-thirds of parliamentary votes that it needed to pass on Tuesday. – Rueters reports.

Ethiopia accuses US and allies of ‘destructive’ approach

Ethiopia has accused the United States of “perpetuating a destructive narrative” after Washington and its allies sounded the alarm over reports that the authorities were unlawfully detaining citizens on ethnic grounds. – Aljazeera reports.

Kenyan policeman kills wife, self, four others in shooting spree

A Kenyan police officer on Tuesday shot dead six people, including his wife, and wounded two others before turning the gun on himself, police said. – Punch reports.

Burundi prison fire kills at least 38 in Gitega

At least 38 people have died and scores more have been injured in a fire which tore through a prison in Burundi. – BBC reports.

Egyptian researcher’s mother ‘jumping for joy’ after court orders release

An Egyptian court has ordered the release of researcher Patrick Zaki, whose detention in February last year sparked international condemnation, particularly in Italy where he had been studying, his family said. – The Guardian reports.

