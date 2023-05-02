Saying I committed treason is height of rascality – Peter Obi; Tinubu promises Nigerian workers a living wage instead of a minimum wage | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Saying I committed treason is height of rascality – Peter Obi

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

Saying I committed treason is height of rascality – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has condemned the accusation of treason levelled against him by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed. In a recent engagement with journalists in Washington DC, the Minister had accused Obi of inciting violence over the outcome of the February 25 presidential election, stating that it was treasonable. Mohammed further accused Obi and his Vice, Datti-Ahmed, of threatening Nigerians that if the President-elect, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is sworn in on May 29, it will be the end of democracy in Nigeria.

Reacting to the allegation on Arise TV on Monday, Peter Obi described the accusation as the height of rascality, stating that he committed no offence. He also berated the federal government over the resources expended towards the media rounds where Mohammed made the claim, saying that the amount it cost Nigeria for him to go and announce that in Washington could have built a block of six classrooms in a primary school.

In his words, “That is the height of rascality. It was even announced in Washington. I committed a treasonable offence and I’m in Onitsha, and my minister went to announce it in Washington. This is the waste in governance we are talking about and people don’t want to understand.”

He further added, “Instead of using that money for this purpose, he went to Washington to announce treason against someone in Onitsha. He doesn’t need to do that. From there he went to London, announcing the same thing when I’m in Nigeria. He should have come to see me or invited me and tell me my offense.”

Tinubu promises Nigerian workers a living wage instead of a minimum wage

President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to establish a living wage for Nigerian workers in his administration. In his message of solidarity to commemorate International Workers’ Day, Tinubu expressed his commitment to empower Nigerian workers through various measures aimed at achieving social and economic justice.

In his Renewed Hope Agenda for A Better Nigeria, Tinubu outlined his plans to improve the welfare and working conditions of Nigerian workers, emphasizing his conviction to keep the covenant. “Your fight will be my fight because I will always fight for you,” he added.

Furthermore, Tinubu called for cooperation and understanding from all stakeholders, as tough decisions may be taken while he is at the helm of affairs of the country. He acknowledged the patriotic role played by Nigerian workers over the years, urging them to join hands with his administration in fighting poverty, ignorance, disease, disunity, ethnic and religious hate, and all negative forces that hinder the stability and prosperity of the country.

“In Nigeria, I shall have the honor and privilege to lead from May 29, workers will have more than a minimum wage. You will have a living wage to have a decent life and provide for your families,” he assured.

Finally, Tinubu extended an invitation to Nigerian workers through the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress, assuring them of his support and cooperation in the fight for a better Nigeria.

Egypt has opened border for Nigerian students fleeing Sudan – FG

Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has announced that Egypt has finally opened its border for Nigerian students who were evacuated from Sudan.

The border was opened after President Muhammadu Buhari spoke with Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the Egyptian president. This follows an earlier report by NIDCOM stating that the border remained closed, despite the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) arriving in Egypt to airlift the stranded students.

The NAF assured the students that they would not be left behind, with a representative stating: “We will not leave without our students.”

However, in a swift turn of events, Dabiri-Erewa stated that the borders had been opened with stringent conditions. The NIDCOM chairperson did not provide details of the conditions required.

“The border has just been opened, (with stringent conditions) after President Buhari’s intervention with the Egyptian President. So, the processing of evacuees by the Nigerian Embassy in Egypt will begin,” said Dabiri-Erewa.

The students, along with other nationals, had been stranded at the Egyptian border since Thursday evening. Dabiri-Erewa said the Egyptian authorities were insisting on visas and that the Nigerian mission in Egypt had been working tirelessly to rectify the issue. The first set of evacuated Nigerians were initially expected to arrive in the country on Friday.

Former NBA President, Wali, released from captivity after two weeks

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Okey Wali (SAN), has been released after two weeks in captivity. The 26th NBA President was abducted on April 17, 2023, along East–West Road in Rivers State.

NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), confirmed Wali’s release in a press statement on Monday. Maikyau said he spoke with Wali, who is now with his family and “is in good spirits”.

Maikyau also used the opportunity to call on the Nigerian government to fulfill its constitutional obligation of safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians.

In his words: “Every life is valuable and must be treated with honour and dignity. There must be a deliberate and appropriate investment in the improvement of the welfare of all security agencies, particularly the police, and adequately equipping them to function effectively and efficiently. Otherwise, it will be hypocritical, if not fraudulent, to expect any meaningful result from the Nigerian Police in its constitutional duty of protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians”.

This is not the first time Mr. Wali has been kidnapped. He was first abducted by gunmen on October 11, 2014, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, after his tenure as NBA chief, and was released 13 days later. Wali was elected NBA President in 2012 and served in that capacity until July 2014.

Ngige reveals monthly salary of N942,000 with no additional allowances

Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has disclosed that his and other ministers’ monthly salary is N942,000 after taxation and that they do not have allowances except for travel.

The minister made this known on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday. He said the travel allowance that the ministers receive was recently reviewed alongside that of permanent secretaries among others.

Ngige was asked why the government had not been able to bring down the unemployment rate in the country, which rose to 33.3% in 2021. He argued that job creation was a responsibility of the private sector, not just the public sector, and blamed the decline in foreign direct investment for growing unemployment.

He said, “If the economy is not good, you will not have enough money in the system to ginger the system in such a way that jobs are created. That is the problem; foreign direct investment has gone down.”

In response to calls for an increase in the N30,000 national minimum wage, Ngige stated that the private sector has industries and workplaces where they create jobs through agriculture and other fields. He said, “It is not something for government alone,” adding that job creation is a cross-cutting thing.