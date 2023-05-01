If Dino Melaye consults with us, trees and waters in Kogi will vote for him – White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria

The White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria has advised Dino Melaye, the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, to consult with them for success in the forthcoming state governorship election.

Okhue Oboi, the group’s spokesman, said that consulting with their group would be in Melaye’s best interest if he desires to emerge victorious in the upcoming election.

In a statement signed by Oboi, he stated that the group had already consulted with the major tribes in Kogi State and suggested that Melaye should also seek their consultation. He further advised that if Melaye takes heed to their advice, he will gain an overwhelming victory because “the trees and waters of the confluence state will vote for him regardless of whether Wike supports him or not.”

Oboi added that failure to seek consultation with the White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria could result in Melaye’s regrettable defeat in the election. He further stated that Governor Nyesom Wike’s threat might work against Melaye if he does not seek the support of their group.

“If he fails to see the witches and wizards, he will regret it because he will not win the election,” he said.