The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

As the Presidential Election Approaches, Who Are Your Presidential Candidates?

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment

The Return of Omotara Johnson

This film is a sequel to the beloved early 2000s film, and it follows a changed woman leaving her criminal past behind her but being forced back into it when her son is accused of murder.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Nolan’s The Odyssey

Odysseus’ dangerous journey back to Ithaca following the Trojan war leaves him encountering mythical creatures like Siren and the Cyclops Polyphemus.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

The Bay

When two best friends on a trip to Thailand find themselves on a sinking tourist boat, they hone their survival instincts when they find themselves in a tiger shark sanctuary.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Horse Girls

A young woman with autism discovers the world of hobbyhorsing and it changes her life.

This is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Me Before Me

A school project on family history pushes a high-achieving teen to confront family secrets and heal from the wounds caused by the strained relationships with his father before it’s too late.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Map of Longing

After losing her sister to cancer, a young girl goes on a scavenger hunt designed by her late sister in search of hope and possible romance.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

East Palace

When strange things begin to happen in the palace, a ghost-slaying warrior teams up with a court lady to investigate the deadly curse that is haunting the Crown Prince’s palace.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Heartstopper Forever

Two high school teens in love with each other are forced to face reality as one plans to move away to university and the other is faced with bigger responsibilities in school.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Ride or Die

Two best friends who believe they know everything about each other are confronted with a huge secret they have to navigate while on the run from a mysterious figure that turned their lives upside down.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Murder 101

A decades-old unsolved case leaves top detectives frustrated and unable to move on, until a high school sociology class starts to look into the strange case, breaking it open and revealing clues the detectives never saw.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.