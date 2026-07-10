The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

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The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.

Moana (Live Action)

A young girl’s decision to leave her island for the first time has her embarking on an epic journey that eventually brings prosperity to her people.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Evil Dead Burn

After the loss of her husband, a grieving woman seeks reprieve at the home of her in-laws, however that decision soon lands her in what can only be described as “hell on earth.”

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

The Return of Omotara Johnson

This film is a sequel to the beloved early 2000s film, and it follows a changed woman leaving her criminal past behind her but being forced back into it when her son is accused of murder.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Night Nurse

As a series of perverse scam calls destroys the peace of an otherwise quiet retirement home, a starry-eyed nurse finds herself caught in an entanglement with a mysterious patient.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Blood Debt

“Blood Debt” focuses on a young man caught in a cycle of inherited violence and the consequences that followed his past actions, which have returned to haunt him.

It is available for viewing in cinemas

Ikka

When a lawyer is blackmailed into becoming the legal representative for a criminal he previously put away, he finds himself compromising his morals to save everyone he cherishes.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Nothing To Lose

A devoted mother who will stop at nothing to save her son is on a race against time to find a compatible donor to save him from leukemia.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

I’m Not Afraid

Set during the time of the 1986 World Cup, a young boy discovers someone chained to a wall, and in a bid to save him, he finds that he must face his fears and all the traps of the adult world.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Loyalty Game

What seems like the perfect marriage between a couple unravels when the wife hires loyalty testers to uncover her husband’s buried secrets.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

The Ghost In The Shell

Set in a futuristic world, a cyborg who leads an elite army of other cyborgs must lead her army to victory when a mysterious hacker tries to infiltrate their minds and manipulate them.

It is available for streaming on prime video.