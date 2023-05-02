Burna Boy and Tems Make Debut, Serena Williams Confirms Second Pregnancy | Top Moments from the 2023 Met Gala

The Met Gala, an annual celebration of fashion and art, returned on the first Monday of May 2023.

This year, the event focused on the late Karl Lagerfeld, a legendary fashion designer who passed away in 2019. The event saw hundreds of his close friends and collaborators being inspired by some of his most iconic designs, celebrating his life’s work with what they chose to wear on the night.

The 2023 Met Gala was star-studded, and it was a joy to see so many celebs put their own spin on Lagerfeld’s iconic designs. From A$AP Rocky’s face-climbing antics to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s friendly reunion, here are the top moments from the 2023 Met Gala.

Burna Boy and Tems Make Their Debut

Tems at the 2023 Met Gala

Burna Boy at the 2023 Met Gala

Nigerian megastars Burna Boy and Tems made their debut at the Met Gala, and they didn’t disappoint. Burna Boy stepped out in a matching black and blue slightly checkered outfit and a cape-like extension of the same material flowing behind him. Meanwhile, Tems made a statement in a custom Rober Wun dress, which featured a black corset-like top, a regal white finish at the bottom, and elbow-length gloves. Speaking to Essence, Tems expressed excitement about making her Met Gala debut, saying, “It’s my first time. It’s going to be lit!”

Kim Kardashian and Ex Pete Davidson’s Friendly Reunion

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Usher at the 2023 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson showed there was no bad blood between them when they reunited inside the 2023 Met Gala. The duo, who split in August 2022 after a nine-month romance, chatted with singer Usher, with Davidson staring into Kardashian’s eyes and giving her a warm smile. Davidson attended the event solo, wearing a graphic print tee, purple leather trousers, a tailored coat, a black bucket hat, shades, chain, and gloves.

Serena Williams Confirms Her Second Pregnancy

Serena Williams at the 2023 Met Gala

Tennis legend Serena Williams confirmed that she is expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian. Speaking to reporters at the Met Gala, Williams said, “There were three of us on the red carpet,” referring to her baby bump. Williams and Ohanian welcomed their first daughter, Olympia, in October 2017. Last year, Williams wrote in Vogue magazine that she wanted to move away from tennis and focus on growing her family.

Rihanna’s Showstopping Look

Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala

Rihanna’s red carpet look at the 2023 Met Gala

Rihanna didn’t disappoint with her look, which paid homage to the “Chanel brides” who often closed out the late Karl Lagerfeld’s shows. The singer wore a white Valentino gown and a voluminous top embellished with massive fabric camellias. She paired the look with fingerless gloves, sunglasses with wispy false lashes, and a hooded top that she wore around her arms, revealing a tighter bodice with spaghetti straps. A$AP Rocky accompanied her, pairing a red tartan kilt with distressed jeans, a black suit jacket, a skinny tie, sunglasses, and a glove.

A$AP Rocky’s Crowd-Pleasing Moment

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna leaving their hotel to the 2023 Met Gala

A$AP Rocky made headlines before he hit the red carpet when he used a woman’s face to climb over a crowd barricade to get to the hotel before the festivities. The rapper, who was reportedly running late, appeared to be heading to The Carlyle hotel to get dressed. While cutting through the crowd, he hoisted himself up over a barricade and used a woman’s face to climb over the gate.

🚨 BREAKING: ASAP Rocky knocks the glasses of this poor woman. pic.twitter.com/DwCEfW2UcR — Rap Alert (@rapalert1O) May 1, 2023

Eventually, he made it to the Met Gala, where he complemented Rihanna in a Gucci ensemble.

Lil Nas X slays the Met Gala with his out-of-this-world fashion sense

Lil Nas X at the 2023 Met Gala

The Met Gala is always known for its fashion-forward looks and the 2023 event did not disappoint, especially with Lil Nas X leading the pack. The musician arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with a bold and daring outfit that left little to the imagination. He turned heads with his eye-catching metallic thong, silver body paint, and a multitude of Swarovski crystals and pearls that covered him from head to toe. But he didn’t stop there, as he added a matching bejeweled eye mask and manicure to complete the look. Nas has always been known for his fearless fashion sense and he proved that once again at the Met Gala.

Jared Leto channels Karl Lagerfeld’s love for his cat at the Met Gala

Jared Leto at the 2023 Met Gala

While many guests at the Met Gala paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld’s iconic fashion career, Jared Leto took a different approach. The actor and musician decided to focus on Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette, and showed up to the event dressed as a cat himself. Leto’s costume had all the signature features of Choupette – white fur, blue eyes, and an overall adorable appearance. The playful and avant-garde outfit fit perfectly with the evening’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: The Line of Beauty,” which celebrated Lagerfeld’s extensive career in fashion. Leto’s unique take on the theme was a refreshing change and showcased his ability to think outside the box when it comes to fashion.