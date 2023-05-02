Women’s World Cup: FIFA President Infantino Threatens European TV Blackout Over ‘Disappointing’ Broadcast Offers

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has warned that major European countries could face a blackout of this year’s Women’s World Cup on television unless broadcasters improve their offers for rights. Infantino criticized broadcasters in October last year for offering significantly less to screen the Women’s World Cup compared to the men’s tournament. With less than three months to go before the tournament begins in Australia and New Zealand, Infantino has called for a “fair price” for media rights.

According to a statement from FIFA, the football governing body is yet to sell rights for the tournament to some major markets. Infantino expressed his disappointment with the offers from broadcasters in the ‘Big Five’ European countries, which are believed to be Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. He accused them of offering between $1 million and $10 million to show the Women’s World Cup, compared to the $100-200 million they pay for the men’s tournament.

Infantino stressed that the revenue generated from selling the media rights will go back into women’s football to help grow the game. He said, “This is a slap in the face of all the great FIFA Women’s World Cup players and indeed of all women worldwide. To be very clear, it is our moral and legal obligation not to undersell the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Therefore, should the offers continue not to be fair (towards women and women’s football), we will be forced not to broadcast the FIFA Women’s World Cup into the ‘Big Five’ European countries.”

Although the World Cup matches will not take place during prime-time hours in Europe due to the time difference, Infantino believes it is no excuse for the low offers. “Maybe, because it is in Australia and New Zealand, it’s not played on prime time in Europe, but still, it is played at 9:00 am or 10:00 am, so it is quite a reasonable time,” he said.

The Women’s World Cup starts on July 20 and ends on August 20. FIFA hopes that broadcasters will increase their offers and show support for women’s football.