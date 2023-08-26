Spanish Football Federation Shifts Gears: Opts for Legal Action Against Jenni Hermoso in Kiss Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has announced its decision to take legal action against player Jenni Hermoso, rather than removing President Luis Rubiales, following a contentious incident that has captivated the nation. The federation alleges that Hermoso “lied” about a non-consensual kiss involving Rubiales, sparking a new chapter in this unfolding saga.

The catalyst for this legal confrontation was an incident that unfolded after Spain’s Women’s World Cup final win over England in Sydney. President Luis Rubiales embraced forward Jenni Hermoso and kissed her on the lips. Hermoso later claimed that the kiss was non-consensual, setting the stage for a battle of perspectives.

In response, the RFEF has taken a firm stance, asserting that the evidence supports Rubiales’ version of events. The federation’s statement emphasized the conclusive nature of the evidence and unequivocally stated, “Mr. President has not lied.”

Hermoso’s defense is bolstered by the players’ union Futpro, which is representing her in this matter. She asserts that she did not intend to lift the president during their embrace on the podium, contradicting any suggestion of force application.

The RFEF, however, stands unwavering, stating that they will expose any falsehoods propagated by Hermoso or her representatives.

The federation also addressed the ongoing debate concerning players’ obligations to represent the national team. Eighty-one female players have vowed not to represent Spain until Rubiales steps down from his position. This move has brought further complexity to the controversy.

Borja Iglesias, a Real Betis striker, has also stated that he will not play for the men’s national team while Rubiales remains in charge.

The RFEF has presented images and analysis of the embrace between Rubiales and Hermoso, contending that it was Hermoso who lifted the president’s feet off the ground during the kiss.

The events leading up to this legal confrontation were marked by calls for Rubiales’ resignation by government officials, international criticism, apologies, and varying viewpoints within the football community. Despite these pressures, Rubiales has stood his ground, expressing his intent to fight the allegations.

