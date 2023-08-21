Controversial Kiss: Spain’s Football President and Star Player Stir Debate After World Cup Win

Amid the joyous celebrations following Spain’s landmark victory at the Women’s World Cup, an unexpected embrace stole the spotlight, sparking both discussion and defense. Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales found himself at the center of controversy after sharing a kiss on the lips with midfielder Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony. The moment, though criticized on social media, held a deeper meaning that Hermoso later clarified.

In an Instagram live stream after the game, Hermoso candidly expressed her feelings about the gesture. A mixture of laughter and honesty filled her voice as she admitted, “I didn’t like it.” However, Hermoso swiftly shifted the narrative, explaining that the moment was a “natural gesture of affection,” stemming from the overwhelming elation of winning their first World Cup.

The authenticity of Hermoso’s response shone through as she emphasized her strong rapport with President Rubiales. She noted, “The president and I have a great relationship, his behaviour with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude.” This intimate exchange, she believed, should not overshadow the monumental achievement of their victory.

Spain’s journey to the Women’s World Cup victory was marred by controversies surrounding the federation and coach Jorge Vilda’s relationship with the players. Despite the turbulence, the team displayed resilience and unity, embodying the essence of triumph against adversity. Top players initially protested against the national team, but many eventually aligned their stance with the squad’s objective. Rubiales stood steadfast in his support of Vilda, while the federation faced criticism for its handling of the player protests.

The championship match against England was a testament to Spain’s determination. Olga Carmona’s remarkable 29th-minute goal secured the historic win. The victory held even greater significance as Spain became the second nation, after Germany, to secure both men’s and women’s World Cup titles.

As Spain rejoiced on the pitch, England’s players grappled with the heartbreak of falling short of their nation’s first senior soccer world title since 1966. Despite the outcome, Prince William paid tribute to the Lionesses for their spirit and contribution, acknowledging their prideful representation.

From controversy to celebration, this World Cup win was a testament to Spain’s journey and the power of unity to overcome obstacles.

