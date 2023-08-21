Five Ways Aquafina’s New Advert Drives Brand-Consumer Affinity 

Storytelling has transcended advertisements’ conventional role of mere product promotion. To leave a lasting impact in today’s world, a brand must forge personal connections that align seamlessly with the immediate physical and emotional needs of its target audience. 

The new Aquafina Padi of Life advertisement serves as a perfect illustration of how a brand can authentically resonate with consumers’ reality.

We take a look at five ways the advert strikes a natural and special chord with the consumers: 

Brand Identity: Establishing brand loyalty often involves allowing consumers to identify with your brand’s values. Aquafina’s new advert mirrors the average human experience, highlighting our fundamental requirements for genuine friendship, support, assistance, proper nutrition, and overall well-being, all of which characterize Aquafina as a premium bottled water. A brand that resonates on a personal level is more likely to come to mind when the need arises. 

Consumer Engagement: This advert has been driving consumer engagement even before its official launch. Through the popular reality show, Big Brother Naija, Aquafina assigned the All-Star housemates a unique task: describing a fellow housemate who defines true friendship, utilizing Aquafina’s brand values such as purity, freshness, clarity, premium quality, nurturing, refreshment, and trustworthiness. These narratives stirred emotions within the house and prompted the show’s audience to share relatable stories across various social media platforms. 

A Helping Hand: The Aquafina advert delivers a crucial message that extends a helping hand and seeking assistance from others is both acceptable and humane. In a particular scene, Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde is depicted struggling to lift a heavy bar bell in the gym. Music artiste, Young John, not only offers unsolicited aid but also presents her with a bottle of Aquafina for refreshment. The message underscores our interconnectedness, emphasizing Aquafina’s role in nourishing and rejuvenating our bodies. 

Health Consciousness: While savoring life’s pleasures, the Aquafina advert underscores the importance of health consciousness. Following her gym session, Jemima Osunde contemplates indulging in a calorie-laden cake, but Aproko Doctor intervenes, directing her attention to a bottle of Aquafina instead. Water remains the body’s ultimate ally in maintaining well-being. 

True Friendship: Aquafina’s Padi Of Life ad series swiftly solidifies the brand’s association with friendship in the eyes of consumers. The latest ad encapsulates the attributes of a true friend and portrays the lengths they are willing to go to support their cherished companions. Notably, the renowned Cookathon record holder, Hilda Baci, imparts cooking instructions to Jide Kene through a video call, highlighting the invaluable assistance we seek from friends who may be far away. Trusting that they will be there for us, regardless of distance or circumstance, is what defines the ultimate Padi of Life. Similarly, Aquafina water can be relied upon for optimal body nourishment. 

Manufactured by Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC), the makers of Pepsi, Aquafina is committed to providing pure and invigorating hydration to Nigerians. With a steadfast commitment to fostering positive connections and nurturing meaningful relationships, Aquafina has become synonymous with unity and the celebration of shared life moments. 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija August 21, 2023

Alliance for Youth Trains 500 Young People On Green Economy

Mustapha Fasasi, a 34year old indigene of Oyo State, South-West Nigeria, is excited about his recently acquired skill of solar ...

YNaija August 19, 2023

University of Dundee School of Business joins other top-ranked international business schools with AACSB accreditation

Looking to advance your educational with a business degree? Here’s one more reason to think of University of Dundee, United ...

YNaija August 18, 2023

Dr Seun Fakorede Sells Out Lagos Leadership Masterclass

Dr Seun Fakorede, MNSE, ignited a blaze of empowerment through an enlightening sold-out Lagos masterclass hosted under his pioneering NGO, ...

YNaija August 17, 2023

Movie in the Park Returns with a Sport-themed Summer Edition

Movie in the park is back for another summer edition and this time it’s even bigger. This edition is expected ...

YNaija August 11, 2023

7Up Harvard Business School Scholarship: Ms Oreoluwa Agunbiade Emerges As 2023 Winner

In a remarkable stride towards championing leadership excellence and empowering the next generation of Nigerian leaders, Nigeria’s leading beverage brand, ...

YNaija August 10, 2023

CAMON 20 LAUNCH CREATES A BUZZ THAT’S ATTRACTING THE BIGGEST NAMES IN FASHION AND TECH

The fusion of fashion and technology will undoubtedly create an electrifying buzz attracting everyone from A-list celebrities to influencers, thought-leaders, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail