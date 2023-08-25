Unwanted Kiss Leads to the Fall of Spanish Football President Luis Rubiales

Luis Rubiales, the now-former president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF), has found himself ensnared in a whirlwind of criticism and controversy, culminating in his impending resignation. The catalyst? An unsolicited kiss planted on the lips of Spain player Jennifer Hermoso, following the Women’s World Cup final against England.

The incident, which should have been a moment of celebration, turned into a stark example of inappropriate behavior that transcended the realm of sports and ignited a global firestorm.

As pundits, fans, and even political figures weighed in, Rubiales’ actions were met with widespread condemnation. The world watched in disbelief as the leader of a national football federation engaged in behavior that went beyond the boundaries of professionalism and respect. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s voice joined the chorus of disapproval, alongside voices from Spain’s women’s league and La Liga clubs, as well as international critics.

FIFA’s swift initiation of disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales underscored the severity of the situation. The governing body recognized that such behavior, regardless of intent, sends a disturbing message about the standards of conduct expected from football’s highest echelons. The incident, as FIFA stated, “may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the FIFA disciplinary code.”

Rubiales’ initial response of brushing off the incident as a “spontaneous celebration” and branding his critics as “idiots” only fueled the flames of indignation. It showcased a startling lack of awareness and a failure to comprehend the gravity of his actions. His subsequent apology, though made, was labeled as “insufficient” by Prime Minister Sanchez.

What stands out even more than the incident itself is the collective demand for accountability. Jennifer Hermoso’s joint statement with union Futpro exemplifies the unity among women footballers who refuse to allow such actions to go unpunished. Amnesty International’s support further emphasizes the importance of condemning behaviors that perpetuate the culture of sexual violence and harassment.

Rubiales’ resignation, set to take place after mounting pressure, brings us to a pivotal juncture. Beyond the resignation itself, it prompts us to scrutinize the larger context. Rubiales’ tenure has been marked by controversies – from his abrupt sacking of Spain’s coach Julen Lopetegui just days before the 2018 World Cup, to his decision to move the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia, raising ethical questions.

The downfall of Luis Rubiales serves as a reminder that those in positions of power must uphold the values of respect, professionalism, and equality. The unwanted kiss that led to his resignation wasn’t just a momentary lapse; it was a reflection of a systemic problem that still pervades sports.

The aftermath should prompt a collective introspection, not just within football’s corridors of power, but within society at large. It’s an opportunity to reshape the discourse around gender equality, respect, and appropriate conduct in sports, and to ensure that such incidents are met with swift and meaningful consequences.