Kcee, Omawumi, Timaya, and Timi Dakolo to Headline ‘Naija To The World’ Concert at The Legendary Apollo Theatre

The stage is set for an explosive showcase of Nigerian musical prowess as renowned artists Kcee, Omawumi, Timaya, and Timi Dakolo prepare to take the spotlight at the debut edition of the ‘Naija To The World’ concert in New York.

In a collaborative effort, Buckwyld Media Network and BHM have combined forces to present a live event that delves into the rich culture and boundless creativity of Nigeria, the birthplace of Nollywood and the Afrobeat phenomenon.

Efe Omorogbe, CEO of Buckwyld Media Network, and Ayeni Adekunle, founder of BHM, jointly expressed their enthusiasm for this cultural endeavor, emphasizing its aim to counter prevailing narratives about Nigeria and Nigerians.

Scheduled to unfold at the iconic Apollo Theatre in New York City on September 16, 2023, the concert promises an electrifying display of musical talents from the Niger Delta. Joining the lineup are not only musical luminaries but also the captivating dance ensemble, Seki Dance Drama.

Over the past half-decade, Nigerian mainstream music has earned global acclaim and celebration. However, the narratives of musicians hailing from one of Nigeria’s most complex regions—the Niger Delta—have remained relatively untold.

Rich in oil but grappling with multifaceted challenges, the Niger Delta continues to nurture some of the world’s most exceptional musical talents. The concert seeks to spotlight these talents while offering audiences a fresh perspective on Nigerian culture.

Adekunle affirmed his belief in the educational value of Nigerian culture for the world, asserting that “there is a lot more to learn from the Nigerian culture beyond just marvelling at the beautiful sound of our music.”

Omorogbe echoed this sentiment, declaring the exhibition as a testament to the vast reservoir of artistic brilliance inherent to the Niger Delta region. The event’s purpose goes beyond entertainment—it’s about celebrating and contributing to the global influence of this culturally and creatively rich region.

Anticipated to draw in a massive audience, the concert aims to engage at least 10 million fans across pop-up events, talent shows, and community gatherings within historic African communities across the United States.

While 1,500 lucky attendees will witness the historic event live at the Apollo Theatre, millions more across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa will experience the magic through broadcast partners.

The countdown has begun for this extraordinary celebration of Nigerian creativity and cultural vibrancy. It’s not just a concert; it’s an exploration of stories that define Nigeria’s musical legacy on the world stage.