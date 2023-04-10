EXTRAORDINARY BROTHERS EMONEY AND KCEE TO VISIT TECNO FLAGSHIP STORE IN STYLE

Ladies and gentlemen hold onto your seats because the tech world is about to witness something truly mind-blowing! The extraordinary brothers, Emoney and Kcee have recently taken the smartphone industry by storm with the launch of the TECNO Phantom V Fold.

This revolutionary device will change the game with its cutting-edge features and sleek design. Who are Emoney and Kcee? They are two of the most prominent figures in the Nigerian entertainment industry, with Emoney being a successful businessman and Kcee, a renowned musician. And now, they have teamed up with TECNO to make a grand appearance at the TECNO Flagship store.

By now, you may have felt the PHANTOM V Fold buzz. If you’re wondering if the hype is real or if the device is worth the hype, don’t stress because on Tuesday, 11th of April, 2023, be amazed to unfold the extraordinary with the new Phantom V Fold at TECNO Flagship Store Ikeja City Mall.

Come experience with the stars as the Limpopo crooner KCee with his delectable brother EMoney would be at the TECNO Flagship store to meet and greet their fans as they experience the new PHANTOM V Fold, which boasts a generous 6.42-inch LTPO AMOLED cover display with a resolution of 1080x2550px and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Once you unfold the device, you’ll be greeted by a stunningly expansive 7.85-inch primary display perfect for immersive gaming and productivity. The Phantom V Fold’s large battery can keep you powered up for hours.

That’s not all; with the purchase of TECNO Phantom V Fold, you get a FREE 5G MTN router with 100GB upon activation, a TECNO bud, 365 days of screen protection and win up to N50,000 cashback. You can also get the TECNO Phantom V Fold with a 30% down payment and enjoy a 0% interest rate with Easybuy.

Remember to tell a friend, to say to a friend and get ready to unfold with the extraordinary brothers at TECNO Flagship Store, Ikeja City Mall (ICM). For more information, follow TECNO Mobile on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.