EXTRAORDINARY BROTHERS EMONEY AND KCEE TO VISIT TECNO FLAGSHIP STORE IN STYLE

Ladies and gentlemen hold onto your seats because the tech world is about to witness something truly mind-blowing! The extraordinary brothers, Emoney and Kcee have recently taken the smartphone industry by storm with the launch of the TECNO Phantom V Fold

This revolutionary device will change the game with its cutting-edge features and sleek design. Who are Emoney and Kcee? They are two of the most prominent figures in the Nigerian entertainment industry, with Emoney being a successful businessman and Kcee, a renowned musician. And now, they have teamed up with TECNO to make a grand appearance at the TECNO Flagship store.  

C:\Users\MILLET ONYINLOLA\Documents\Milen Oyinlola\Tecno\2023\Phantom Fold\Images\20230406-113525.jpg

By now, you may have felt the PHANTOM V Fold buzz. If you’re wondering if the hype is real or if the device is worth the hype, don’t stress because on Tuesday, 11th of April, 2023, be amazed to unfold the extraordinary with the new Phantom V Fold at TECNO Flagship Store Ikeja City Mall. 

Come experience with the stars as the Limpopo crooner KCee with his delectable brother EMoney would be at the TECNO Flagship store to meet and greet their fans as they experience the new PHANTOM V Fold, which boasts a generous 6.42-inch LTPO AMOLED cover display with a resolution of 1080x2550px and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. 

C:\Users\MILLET ONYINLOLA\Documents\Milen Oyinlola\Tecno\2023\Phantom Fold\Images\FsivU8dX0AED1l7.jpeg

Once you unfold the device, you’ll be greeted by a stunningly expansive 7.85-inch primary display perfect for immersive gaming and productivity. The Phantom V Fold’s large battery can keep you powered up for hours.

That’s not all; with the purchase of TECNO Phantom V Fold, you get a FREE 5G MTN router with 100GB upon activation, a TECNO bud, 365 days of screen protection and win up to N50,000 cashback. You can also get the TECNO Phantom V Fold with a 30% down payment and enjoy a 0% interest rate with Easybuy.

C:\Users\MILLET ONYINLOLA\Documents\Milen Oyinlola\Tecno\2023\Phantom Fold\Images\Easy buy.jpeg

Remember to tell a friend, to say to a friend and get ready to unfold with the extraordinary brothers at TECNO Flagship Store, Ikeja City Mall (ICM). For more information, follow TECNO Mobile on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija April 10, 2023

ARM’S DAAYTA 2023 VIRTUAL FINALISTS PITCH EVENT SET TO HOLD ON APRIL 14TH 2023.

The Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) program is gearing up for its fifth edition with the finalists’ pitch ...

YNaija April 7, 2023

The Official Trailer For Hotel Lambaba Is Finally Here! 

The first trailer for Biodun Stephen’s comedy-drama thriller, ‘Hotel Lambaba’, is here. And one word to describe it is… mysterious! ...

YNaija April 7, 2023

Confam Collabo: Seven-Up Bottling Company Partners with Eat’n’Go, Promising Customers 100% Refreshment

With the objective of providing customers with 100% refreshing experience,  Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC), the leading beverage manufacturer in Nigeria, ...

YNaija April 1, 2023

Chioma Fakorede, Ronke Giwa- Onafuwa (FLOW) Empowers Women at International Women’s Day Brunch

Ibadan, Nigeria – On March 23, 2023, FLOW -For the Love Of Women, a non-profit organisation focused on empowering women, ...

YNaija March 29, 2023

Exciting Deals & More! Here’s Why You Should Shop at the Ongoing Jumia Tech Week

In case you haven’t heard, Jumia Tech Week is ongoing, and it’s the perfect time to get those tech gadgets ...

YNaija March 29, 2023

Dare To Inspire 7th Edition: Toyin Kekere-Ekun, Financial Strategist and Bimpe Afolabi, Partner KPMG, Other Leading Professionals to Speak at DTI Mentoring Session | April 8th, 2023

Dare to Inspire (DTI), an initiative set up to empower, enlighten and elevate young (Muslim) women and youth across the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail