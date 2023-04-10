My story is like those of Jobs, Gates – Adamu Garba confirms expulsion from Kano state University

Adamu Garba, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has acknowledged that he was rusticated from Kano State University of Technology, Wudil during his third year of study.

The reason for his rustication was allegedly his involvement in leading a violent protest on campus.

Despite the allegations, Garba maintained that the news is stale and has been well-known and documented in all of his public profiles, including his memoir.

He likened his story to that of prominent entrepreneurs such as Steve Jobs and Bill Gates, who also faced setbacks before achieving success. Garba also criticized those who constantly bring up his past mistakes for engagement purposes, calling them “usual Obidiots styles.”

In his words, “What a stale news! My university rustication story is well known all over and fully documented in all my public profiles? Even in my memoir.

“My story is like those of Jobs, Gates etc

“You must always find something out, no matter how stale, for engagements, usual Obidiots styles.”