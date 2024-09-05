Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Declares State of Emergency in Onne Port Over Arms Deal

FG declares state of emergency in Onne port over arms deal

Nigeria’s economy has stagnated – Bill Gates

Peter Obi joins forces with Alex Otti to remove party chairman

Queues persist, commuters stuck despite petrol price hike

Chinese firm to build Lekki-Epe Link Bridge

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FG declares state of emergency in Onne port over arms deal

The Federal Government has declared a state of emergency at Onne Port in Rivers State due to the repeated importation of dangerous cargo, including arms and ammunition, through the facility.

As a result, the government announced the immediate implementation of emergency protocols at Onne Port for the next three months, during which all suspicious containers on the premises will undergo thorough inspections.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, made this announcement during a press conference on Wednesday. He revealed the Nigeria Customs Service’s recent seizures of illicit goods at the Area 2 Command in Onne, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Adeniyi expressed concern over the recurring incidents, warning that they pose a significant threat to national security and that Onne Port is increasingly being used as a hub for dangerous and illegal cargo, which he described as a troubling trend.

Nigeria’s economy has stagnated – Bill Gates

American billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates stated on Wednesday that Nigeria’s economy has stagnated, pointing out that its revenue-to-GDP ratio was stronger 15 years ago than it is today.

He urged the Federal Government to prioritize healthcare spending as a critical strategy to revitalize the economy.

Speaking at the National Executive Council meeting at the State House in Abuja, Gates

the need to invest in Nigeria’s greatest asset—its people—while addressing its economic challenges.

Although Nigeria is facing financial limitations, Gates stressed the importance of prioritizing the health of its population.

Obi joins forces with Alex Otti to remove party chairman

The ongoing crisis within the Labour Party (LP) has intensified, as the party’s only governor, Dr Alex Otti, and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, along with other members, elected former finance minister, Mrs Nenadi Usman, as the party’s caretaker chairman.

The stakeholders convened at the Banquet Hall of the Abia State Government House, where Hon. Senator Nenadi Usman was unanimously elected to chair the newly formed LP caretaker committee, tasked with overseeing the state congresses and the inclusive national convention. Hon. Darlington Onwokocha was appointed as the secretary.

Queues persist, and commuters are stuck despite the petrol price hike

In major cities such as Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, Ibadan, Warri, Jos, and Port Harcourt, motorists spent hours at fuel stations attempting to purchase petrol, which was unavailable in most locations.

Many commuters were stranded and could not leave bus stops for their destinations.

A recent survey across these cities revealed that petrol was being sold for prices ranging between ₦855 and ₦1,200 per litre.

Following an acknowledgement of supply disruptions caused by $6.8 billion in debts to suppliers, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) filling stations adjusted their meters to reflect the new prices.

Chinese firm to build Lekki-Epe Link Bridge

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in the presence of Presidents Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Xi Jinping, signed two key agreements with Chinese companies yesterday in Beijing to enhance the state’s transportation and energy infrastructure.

The first agreement involves the Chinese firm China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), which will construct the Lekki-Epe Link Bridge.

The second agreement includes developing a 50-megawatt solar power plant to meet the energy needs of tertiary institutions in Lagos State.

Additionally, Nigeria and China have pledged to safeguard the rights of each other’s citizens in their respective territories as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations.

According to a joint statement released by both nations, this commitment aims to foster a favourable business environment for companies from both countries. The statement followed a meeting between Presidents Tinubu and Jinping on Tuesday.