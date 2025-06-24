Top 5 Stories Of The Day | States Begin Electricity Market Control Amid Mixed Reactions

States begin electricity market control amid mixed reactions

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

States begin electricity market control amid mixed reactions

Power sector operators and experts have expressed both concern and optimism as some Nigerian states assume control of their electricity markets, following the implementation of the Electricity Act 2023.

According to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), seven states, Enugu, Ondo, Ekiti, Imo, Oyo, Edo, and Kogi, have begun regulating their own power sectors. Others, including Lagos, Ogun, Niger, and Plateau, are expected to transition between June and September.

The decentralisation gives states the legal authority to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity independently, a move seen by some as a path to improved power delivery and by others as a potential source of regulatory challenges.

Kogi Poly expels 6, orders withdrawal of 273 students over exam malpractices

The Academic Board of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has expelled six students and directed 273 others to withdraw over their involvement in examination malpractices.

The disciplinary actions were taken following the consideration and approval of the 2024/2025 first semester results at the board’s 120th meeting, held on April 17, 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement by the institution’s Director of Public Relations and Protocol, Uredo Omale, who noted that the decision was aimed at upholding academic integrity and discipline within the polytechnic.

Petrol price hits ₦945 in Abuja, ₦915 in Lagos as fuel costs surge again

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has increased the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) to ₦945 per litre in Abuja and ₦915 per litre in Lagos.

The latest adjustment marks a rise of ₦35 in Abuja and ₦45 in Lagos from previous rates of ₦910 and ₦870, respectively.

Independent marketers have also raised their prices, with petrol now selling for as high as ₦955 per litre in the Federal Capital Territory, and between ₦915 and ₦950 in Lagos, depending on the station. The fresh hike adds to growing concerns over fuel affordability nationwide.

Trump announces Iran-Israel ceasefire deal to end 12-day war

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that Iran and Israel have agreed to a “total and complete” ceasefire, effectively ending the 12-day war between the two countries.

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social account, stating that the ceasefire will begin on Tuesday, with Iran initiating the truce, followed by Israel 12 hours later. A full cessation of hostilities is expected by the 24th hour.

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both countries… on having the stamina, courage, and intelligence to end what should be called ‘The 12-Day War,’” Trump said.

Four killed, thousands displaced in fresh Herders attack in Nasarawa

Four Tiv farmers have been confirmed dead following an attack by suspected herders in the southern senatorial district of Nasarawa State. Several others sustained gunshot wounds and are currently receiving treatment in undisclosed hospitals.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lafia on Monday, President of the Tiv Youth Organisation, Isaiah Audu, revealed that over 3,000 Tiv farmers have been displaced due to the renewed violence.

He condemned the attacks on Tiv communities in Doma, Keana, and Obi LGAs, describing them as a calculated attempt by herders to seize farmlands for grazing. Audu lamented that such incidents have become a disturbing trend during every farming season.