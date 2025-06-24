Get to Know Angel Unigwe: A Gen Z Actress

Divine-Angel Onyinyechi Unigwe, popularly known as Angel Unigwe, was born on June 27, 2005, in Lagos and is from Imo State. She is the second of five children.

Her acting journey began in 2015 at just ten-years-old, when she debuted in the television series “Alison’s Stand”. Aside from being an actress, she is a social media influencer, TV presenter, and a freelance model.

The Gen Z actress was introduced into the Nollywood industry by her mother, Mrs. Juliet King, who has managed her talent and that of her twin brother, Prince Buchi Unigwe, who is also a Nollywood actor.

She has played over 30 roles across TV and film, starring in several amazing movies such as “Light in the Dark” (2018), where she played Adaeze, a performance that earned her the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) for Best Young/Promising Actor in 2019. She has also acted with a plethora of renowned actors such as Omoni Oboli, Ray Emodi, Stan Nze, Ruth Kadiri, etc.

On her journey as an actress, the young Gen Z has won several awards in the course of her career such as Child Actor of the Year at the Intellects Giant Awards in 2019, Best Young/Promising Actor, Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2019 as well, Best Child Actress in a Movie, Best of Nollywood Awards in 2021, and the Trailblazer Award, 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. These feats are proof of the hard work and dedication she puts into her craft, which is an inspiration to young Gen Zs.

Unigwe has garnered a strong online presence with over 700,000 followers on Instagram and over 240,000 followers on TikTok, where she keeps her fans updated about her filming journey and lifestyle, chic fashion style, and so much more.

These updates give young Gen Zs an insight into the life of the actress, which is commendable. Although not everyone can relate to what it’s like to be a young actress trying to balance school and work, she endeavours to give a realistic idea of what it’s like, and this shows how much of a role model she is to Gen Zs because despite the burnout, she is making it work.

Although the Gen Z actress has a successful career, she keeps striving to make it better, and that stands out to Gen Zs as their cue to continually put in their best in their endeavours.