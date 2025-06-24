If you are looking to have exquisite meals, here are 5 fast food restaurants in Lagos that are a must-try. They don’t ust offer meals, they create beautiful experiences for your taste buds.

Chicken Republic

This restaurant has numerous outlets in Lagos, and the opening and closing hours for the different locations vary.. The tasty meals it offers make it one of the top 5 fast food restaurants to try in Lagos.

Kilimanajaro

With several locations spread across Lagos, you are sure to get the best quality of meals. It is open every day from 7:30 am to 10 pm. Reviews from this restaurant are great and reassuring.

The Place Restaurant

The ambience, meal quality, and customer service of this spot are amazing. When you’re talking about fast food restaurants to try in Lagos, this location with 24 outlets at different spots is a go-to. You can walk in between the hours of 8 am to 9 pm, and in some locations, 10 pm.

Sweet Sensation

If you’re looking for an affordable fast food spot where you can get your money’s worth, this fast food restaurant is a must-try. It is one of the top fast food restaurants in Lagos that fuses affordability with quality. It has numerous locations across the state.

Mega Chicken

This restaurant offers a variety a mouth-watering meals to satisfy you. It is located in FESTAC, Ikeja, Ikota, and Lekki. and opens everyday from 7 am to 10 pm.