10 Affordable Lagos Restaurants Under ₦20,000 That Are Worth a Try

There are several affordable restaurants in Lagos, on the Island, and on the mainland that you could try out with friends and family, on a date, or even at a corporate gathering. You don’t have to equate eating out with breaking the bank.

Sooyah bistro

At this restaurant, suya is the star of the show as it is used to make the variety they serve and deliver. It has several locations, including one at 7 Opebi Road, Allen Avenue, Ikeja, and opens from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The mouthwatering foods, such as the suya beef, range from ₦1,400, the suya burger goes for ₦5,000, and the list of items preventing you from spending outside your budget continues.

Purple Bistro

This budget-friendly restaurant is located in Yaba. It offers great cocktails, meals, and outdoor seating. It opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m. every day. This location is worth a try, considering the quality of the meals and affordable prices. Meal prices range from ₦4,000 to ₦6,000.

Ile Iyan

This restaurant serves different kinds of local dishes, especially pounded yam. It is located at 29 Isaac John St, Opposite Raddison Blu, Ikeja, and is open from 10 am to 10 pm every day except Friday, when it opens from 4 pm to 12 am. The meal price ranges from ₦8,000 and above. Aside from its specialty in local dishes, it has a specialty in being one of Lagos’ affordable restaurants, catering to your stomach and your pocket.

Ofada boy

This restaurant is located in Surulere and is one of the most affordable restaurants in Lagos. As the name implies, ofada rice and sauce are the main dishes. However, other local dishes are also served. If you are on a budget, this restaurant is a must-try. You can get several varieties for as low as ₦7,350. What could be more affordable than having such goodness on your table for such a price?

The SIG Lagos Restaurant

Located at 7/9 Molade Okoya Thomas St, Victoria Island, this affordable restaurant in Lagos is popularly known for its great ambience, good food, and vibes. It is open from Sunday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 11:00 pm. The meals here are served for as low as ₦9,500, you can eat to your belly’s brim. You certainly cannot get over this convenient luxury in time.

NOK by Alara

NOK by Alara is a restaurant where they specialise in African cuisine. They also have African contemporary art designs across Africa to feed your eyes.

It is located at 12a Akin Olugbade, Victoria Island, and is open Tuesday through Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, it closes at 10:30 p.m.

Considering how exquisite this restaurant looks, this Lagos restaurant provides affordable meals. On their menu, they have the red-red beans stew with steamed plantain for ₦15,000, and the Ethiopian red lentil stew for the same price. The sides on the menu go for as low as ₦8,000.

Choco’s Bistro

This restaurant is in Ikeja and opens from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., although hours might differ on Fridays and Saturdays due to Eid al-Adha. Also, on Sunday and Monday, they open at 10:00 a.m. They offer many meals and have great reviews. Ofada rice at this restaurant is served for ₦10,700, Chicken Nepolitan is ₦9,600, and the budget-friendly list continues.

Smalliez Restaurant

Located at 181 B Moshood Olugbani St, Victoria Island, this Lagos-based affordable restaurant brings exquisite meals and great cocktails under ₦20,000 to your table, which is very convenient if you’re on a budget. It is open from 9 am to 10 pm Monday to Thursday and 9 am to 11:30 pm Friday to Sunday. At this restaurant, you are sure to get a variety, such as chicken fried rice, which is ₦15,500, and mango smoothie, which consists of frozen mango with milk at the rate of ₦10,500.

Oceans5 By Riveria

A budget-friendly fine dining restaurant with world fusion cuisine? Yes please. This restaurant is located at 20 Elsie Femi Pearse, Victoria Island. It is open every day from 12 pm to 11:30 pm. The menu is rich with affordable and appetising meals such as the brunch menu, which consists of foods like Avocado Toasts for ₦5,000 and Ocean5 Special Eggs Benedict at the price of ₦7,500.

1504 Restaurant

This aesthetically pleasing and affordable fine-dining restaurant in Victoria Island opens daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. If you want to experience a great meal on a budget, try this place out. The meals range from ₦6,000 upwards, assuring you that you can have a great food experience without emptying your piggy bank.