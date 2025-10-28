theme-sticky-logo-alt
October 28, 2025
Your Guide To Everything You Need To Know About Restaurant Week In Lagos

by YNaija
Restaurant Week in Lagos is the biggest dining event of the year, running from the 3rd of November to the 23rd of November.  It features over 40 of the hottest restaurants, participating in an annual food service program that allows people access to exclusive prix-fixe menus, chef specials and once-in-a-lifetime dining experiences.
Restaurant Week in Lagos is the biggest dining event of the year, running from the 3rd of November to the 23rd of November. 

It features over 40 of the hottest restaurants, participating in an annual food service program that allows people access to exclusive prix-fixe menus, chef specials and once-in-a-lifetime dining experiences.

The restaurants participating in this year’s edition of Restaurant Week Lagos are:

The price range for the restaurants are going to differ, depending on the class and type of restaurants, for Savvy dining the price range for 2-3 course menus will be â‚¦14,000, for casual dining, a 3 to 5 course dinner will typically go for â‚¦25,000, and an upscale casual dining with a 3-5 course menu will be â‚¦38,000, with fine dining hovering just close to â‚¦50,000 for a 3-5 course dinner. 

One of the significant purposes of the Lagos restaurant week is to make food and dining more affordable and easily accessible to people across all budgets. 

These events and restaurant prices, however, include taxes and service charges, so the price points are strictly for menus curated explicitly for restaurant week

YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a content writer, crypto journalist and editor with a Bsc in Political Science.
