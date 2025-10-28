Halloween Events Happening In Lagos This Week (October 27th – November 2nd)

We are officially in the spooky season, and many of the events happening in Lagos this weekend are Halloween-themed. From raves to beach parties to karaoke and movie park Halloween-themed events, the week is packed with fun events.

Halloween Masque Ball

Happening on the 30th of October, this event is the perfect party to step into the spooky weekend. It is also the ideal opportunity to dress up, since it is a black-tie event.

Karaoke Traffic Vibes

This karaoke, games and matchmaking party is perfect for people who would like to network and meet new people, and it is happening on the 30th of October.

Halloween + Party

This event is the perfect place to go out and meet new people, and try out costumes in celebration of the spooky season, and it is happening on the 31st of October.

Faaji Edition, Big October Birthday

Happening on the 31st of October, this is the October edition of the birthday event, and it is a Yoruba party-inspired event.

The Spooky Mask Party

Happening on the 31st of October at the Hard Rock Cafe, it is the perfect Halloween event for lovers of Afro house.

Y.O.L.O Fest

This event is for rap enthusiasts and cosplay fans, happening on the 31st of October at the Federal Civil Service Club in Ikoyi.

Movie In The Park: Halloween Edition

This edition of the movie night in the park is happening on the 1st of November, and it is the perfect way to spend your spooky weekend.

Disney.NG

This Disney-themed costume party and karaoke game night is happening on the 1st of November.

Halloween

Happening on the 1st of November in celebration of Halloween, this is the perfect event for people who are looking to spend the weekend dressed up in costumes.

Lagos Junk Festival

This annual food festival is a fun event for people who love trying new food and socialising. It is happening on the 2nd of November.