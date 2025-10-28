MOVIE IN THE PARK EXPERIENCE RETURNS WITH A SPOOK-TACULAR HALLOWEEN EDITION IN LAGOS

Tomike Adeoye: An Influencer Leading the Way at the Height of Her Career

The Movie in the Park Experience (MIP Experience) is back with its most anticipated edition of the year, the Halloween Edition, proudly headlined by Campari. Taking place on Saturday, November 1st, 2025, this special edition promises an unforgettable night of movies, music, costumes, and community, all under the stars.

Over the past three years, the MIP Experience has become a cultural phenomenon in Nigeria, hosting 20 successful editions across multiple cities since 2022. Known for transforming outdoor spaces into immersive cinematic worlds, MIP blends film, lifestyle, and entertainment to create experiences that go far beyond the screen.

The Halloween Edition will deliver a thrilling mix of spooky decor, live entertainment, great vibes, and of course, a movie night like no other. Guests are to dress up in their most creative costumes for a chance to win exciting prizes, including a ₦200,000 cash prize courtesy of Pepsi for the Most Creative Costume.

Speaking ahead of the event, Ihechi Opara, Founder and Curator of Movie in the Park Experience, shared:

“We’ve built something truly special with Movie in the Park. Twenty experiences in, and every event feels fresh and full of heart. This Halloween Edition is a celebration of creativity, from the costumes to the crowd energy, and we can’t wait to share that experience again with Lagos.”

The Halloween Edition is proudly sponsored by Campari and supported by Amstel Malta, Pepsi, Espolòn Tequila, Wild Turkey, Munch It, Reel Fruit, UFM, Yanga FM, Max FM, TVC, Brila FM, Twenties Tribe, Trace Naija, and YNaija.

Follow @mipexperience across all platforms for exclusive updates.