Destiny’s Child New Album, Mavo’s Upcoming Project, and More. Here Are The Top 10 Content Across Nigeria

Uncle Tochi’s Skit, Jemima Osunde’s Legwork, Layi Wasabi’s New Skit, and More. Here Are The Top 10 Content Across Nigeria

How Peller and Jarvis Turned Their Wedding Into Nigeria’s Biggest Creator Event



Return of Destiny’s Child with a new album – https://x.com/beyoncegarden/status/2080077028972265671?s=46

I said what I said podcast new episode – https://open.spotify.com/episode/78hbh2VqC2AHlzrY3Ayi5V?si=-9SgbVz-THyIOhcrfKZPlQ&utm_source=copy-link

Lasisi Elenu new skit – https://www.instagram.com/reel/DbDAbwGMewD/?igsh=MWxnNGZkdDY4ZDV0dQ==

Trim says she doesn’t sound like Nicki Minaj when asked questions for Coconut Water – https://www.nme.com/features/music-interviews/trim-nobody-boat-interview-radar-3958239

Big Sol new skit. Watch here. – https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSXtQyW7K/

Cardi B and Maduka Okoye spotted together in Italy

https://twitter.com/PulseNigeria247/status/2080203188544667876/video/1?s=46

Ruger previews new music ‘She Don’t Like men’ – https://x.com/hypetribeng/status/2080189239715598843?s=46

Hushpuppi buys diamond bracelet & watch for his mom & a Patek Philippe watch for his dad from jail. See here –

https://twitter.com/DurkioWiz/status/2079988731155517617/video/1?s=46

Mavo drops teaser for upcoming project BUSINESS, out July 24. See more here – https://x.com/hypetribeng/status/2080235407199867052?s=46

New trailer for Zach Cregger’s ‘RESIDENT EVIL’ has been released.

https://twitter.com/discussingfilm/status/2080276977374666858?s=46