Destiny’s Child New Album, Mavo’s Upcoming Project, and More. Here Are The Top 10 Content Across Nigeria

Return of Destiny’s Child with a new album – https://x.com/beyoncegarden/status/2080077028972265671?s=46
I said what I said podcast new episode – https://open.spotify.com/episode/78hbh2VqC2AHlzrY3Ayi5V?si=-9SgbVz-THyIOhcrfKZPlQ&utm_source=copy-link
Lasisi Elenu new skit – https://www.instagram.com/reel/DbDAbwGMewD/?igsh=MWxnNGZkdDY4ZDV0dQ==
Trim says she doesn’t sound like Nicki Minaj when asked questions for Coconut Water – https://www.nme.com/features/music-interviews/trim-nobody-boat-interview-radar-3958239
Big Sol new skit. Watch here. – https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSXtQyW7K/
Cardi B and Maduka Okoye spotted together in Italy
https://twitter.com/PulseNigeria247/status/2080203188544667876/video/1?s=46
Ruger previews new music ‘She Don’t Like men’ – https://x.com/hypetribeng/status/2080189239715598843?s=46
Hushpuppi buys diamond bracelet & watch for his mom & a Patek Philippe watch for his dad from jail. See here –
https://twitter.com/DurkioWiz/status/2079988731155517617/video/1?s=46
Mavo drops teaser for upcoming project BUSINESS, out July 24. See more here – https://x.com/hypetribeng/status/2080235407199867052?s=46
New trailer for Zach Cregger’s ‘RESIDENT EVIL’ has been released.
https://twitter.com/discussingfilm/status/2080276977374666858?s=46