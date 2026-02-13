‘Movie In The Park’ Invites You To Celebrate Love At Muri Okunola On February 14

With Valentine’s Day less than 24 hours away, Movie in the Park is inviting you, your besties, and your lover to its Valentine’s edition on February 14 for a night of fun, excitement, games, and romance.

The MIPExperience will take place at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, and promises an unforgettable night of entertainment. With a film lined up for you, come and experience a night out in the park as you watch, party, and showcase love under the stars.

Movie in the Park starts at 5 pm on February 14 and is sponsored by YNaija, Pepsi, MTN, Campari, Nexus, Trace, Malta Guinness, Brila, Munch iT, Gordon’s, Espolōn, Reelfruit, Twenties Tribe, Wild Turkey, and so many more.

Head on to the IG page to purchase your tickets and have yourself a happy Valentine’s Day!