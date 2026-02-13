Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (February 13-15th)

This weekend is filled with events focused on the Valentine holiday and celebrating sisterhood with Galentines. There are raves, activity events, club events, and more happening that cater to every demographic.

Grown & Sexy

Happening on the 13th of February, this event is perfect for R&B music lovers and mature audiences.

South Socials

Targeted at a pre-Valentine’s Day celebration, this event is happening on Friday, the 13th of February, and it is the perfect way to step into the weekend.

Amapiano District: Galentines

Happening on Friday the 13th of February, this event is perfect for women who enjoy women-themed events and also want a space where they can vibe along to their favorite amapiano sound.

Galentine’s Day Brunch

Perfect for those who want to enjoy a day activity-themed event for Galentine’s, this is happening on the 13th of February.

Eko Groove X Sunset At Amah

Perfect for lovers of Afrobeat, Afro house, and rave-themed spaces, this event is happening on the 14th of February, and it is the perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day.

Love In The Void

Happening on Friday the 14th, on Valentine’s Day itself, this event is catered towards single people looking to meet someone and as an interactive event for couples.

Movie In The Park

Catered towards Valentine’s Day, this edition of Movie in the Park features movies, snacks, and a romantic atmosphere. It is happening on the 14th of February.

Cocktails & Conversations: Love Notes

Happening at the Lighthouse Bar and Grill in Lekki and slated for the 15th of February, this event is perfect for lovers of romance and intimate events.

All About R&B: Lovers And Friends

Happening on Sunday, the 15th of February, this event is a curated creative space targeted at helping people network and build community.

Not A Love Convention

This event is for singles passionate about their status who want to meet other people like them, and it is happening on the 15th of February