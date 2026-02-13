theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
February 13, 2026

Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (February 13-15th)

by YNaija
New Nigerian Music This Week
Nollywood Movies and Series to Expect in November 2024

This weekend is filled with events focused on the Valentine holiday and celebrating sisterhood with Galentines. There are raves, activity events, club events, and more happening that cater to every demographic. 

  1. Grown & Sexy 

Happening on the 13th of February, this event is perfect for R&B music lovers and mature audiences. 

  1. South Socials

Targeted at a pre-Valentine’s Day celebration, this event is happening on Friday, the 13th of February, and it is the perfect way to step into the weekend. 

  1. Amapiano District: Galentines 

Happening on Friday the 13th of February, this event is perfect for women who enjoy women-themed events and also want a space where they can vibe along to their favorite amapiano sound. 

  1. Galentine’s Day Brunch 

Perfect for those who want to enjoy a day activity-themed event for Galentine’s, this is happening on the 13th of February. 

  1. Eko Groove X Sunset At Amah 

Perfect for lovers of Afrobeat, Afro house, and rave-themed spaces, this event is happening on the 14th of February, and it is the perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day. 

  1. Love In The Void

Happening on Friday the 14th, on Valentine’s Day itself, this event is catered towards single people looking to meet someone and as an interactive event for couples. 

  1. Movie In The Park 

Catered towards Valentine’s Day, this edition of Movie in the Park features movies, snacks, and a romantic atmosphere. It is happening on the 14th of February. 

  1. Cocktails & Conversations: Love Notes 

Happening at the Lighthouse Bar and Grill in Lekki and slated for the 15th of February, this event is perfect for lovers of romance and intimate events. 

  1. All About R&B: Lovers And Friends 

Happening on Sunday, the 15th of February, this event is a curated creative space targeted at helping people network and build community. 

  1. Not A Love Convention

This event is for singles passionate about their status who want to meet other people like them, and it is happening on the 15th of February

Lifestyle
, , , ,
YNaija
View All Posts by Author
movie in the park
‘Movie In The Park’ Invites You To Celebrate Love At Muri Okunola On February 14
Previous Post
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend
Next Post
You May Also Like
movie in the park
Events Happening In February 
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (February 6th-8th)
Top 5 Must-See Theatre Plays This February
Top 5 Must-See Theatre Plays This February
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/...
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (...
movie in the park
‘Movie In The Park’ Invites You To C...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | INEC Seeks ₦873bn to Deliver 2027 General Elections
...
Which Hurts More: Friendship or Romantic Breakups?
Which Hurts More: Friendship or Romantic...
7 Unique Ways To Celebrate Valentine’s...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1