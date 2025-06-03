Top 5 Stories Of The Day| FG Declares June 6 and 9 Public Holidays for Eid-ul-Adha

FG declares June 6 and 9 public holidays for Eid-ul-Adha

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FG declares June 6 and 9 public holidays for Eid-ul-Adha

The Federal Government has announced Friday, June 6, and Monday, June 9, as public holidays to celebrate this year’s Eid-ul-Adha.

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the announcement, extending warm greetings to Muslims across Nigeria and abroad.

He urged the Muslim faithful to reflect on the values of sacrifice and devotion embodied by Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him), and to pray for peace and prosperity in the nation.

IATA flags high airline operating costs in Africa

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has raised concerns over the rising operational expenses faced by African airlines.

Speaking at the 81st IATA Annual General Meeting in New Delhi, Regional Vice President Kamil Al-Awadhi highlighted that African carriers spend significantly more than the global average—17% extra on fuel, 12–15% on taxes and fees, 10% more on navigation charges, and 6–10% of revenue on maintenance, insurance, and capital costs.

States spend 190% revenue on debt repayment

Seven Nigerian states spent far more money paying off debts than they were able to generate on their own in the first three months of 2025. On average, these states used about 190% of their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) just to service debts, showing how much pressure they are under financially.

The states involved, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Benue, Niger, Kogi, Taraba, and Bauchi, spent more than they earned, with some states using over three times their IGR to cover debt payments. This means they had to depend on federal funding or more loans to run basic government activities.

When compared to the last quarter of 2024, their debt servicing costs rose by about 51%. This rising trend suggests these states are getting deeper into financial trouble, with less money available for development and public services.

Exam leak delayed WAEC english paper, officials tell lawmakers

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has told the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education that the leak of its English Language paper and other issues caused delays in conducting this year’s exams.

Lawmakers noted that in some states, students had to write the exam late into the night due to the disruptions. WAEC’s Head of National Office, Dr. Amos Josiah Dangut, explained this during a meeting with the committee in Abuja.

According to Dangut, WAEC discovered the leak and exam compromises just three days before the test was set to begin. Although the body took steps to fix the problem, the situation remained difficult to manage.

Lagos State Judiciary introduces online affidavit system

The Lagos State judiciary has upgraded its processes by launching electronic affidavits, allowing sworn statements to be made online. This is part of the Lagos CoMiS (Court Management Information System), designed to make court procedures faster and easier.

Affidavits created, signed, and notarized on the platform meet all legal standards and are managed by authorized judiciary professionals. Payments for court fees can be made online using debit or credit cards, with other payment options available as well.

According to Kayode Agbedejobi, Publicity Secretary of the NBA Ikeja Branch, starting June 1, 2025, all general affidavits—including Change of Name, Loss of SIM, and Declaration of Age—must be filed exclusively through the Lagos CoMiS platform.