Weekend Recap | Here are 5 Things That Happened During the Weekend

The weekend is great for having fun, unwinding, and getting quality rest from the week’s activities. Here are some things you may have missed while focusing on making the best of your weekend.

  1. Ruby Ojiakor Weds Onwa Idemili

On Saturday, Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor married her heartthrob, actor Onwa Idemili. This event shook the internet, and wedding clips caused some controversial uproar. 

Videos of the bride showing extreme excitement and flaunting her ring erupted, and while some fans made comments congratulating her, some others suggested that her union would only last a short time.

  1. Burna Boy’s Offer to Host a Free Concert in Burkina Faso Was Turned Down

Nigerian afrobeat artist Damini, known as Burna Boy, requested to host a free concert in Burkina Faso. However, the leader, Ibrahim Traore, turned down this request as he stated that the nation was focused on its development goals and didn’t need any distractions – a concert now was not their priority. 

A lot of people commented that it came off as a public snub. Burna Boy, however, broke his silence and stated that he offered the complimentary show because of his love for Africans, and that was his way of showing it; therefore, it should not be considered a public ridicule.

  1. Davido and Omah Lay Teased Fans With “With You” Music Video

The collaboration of these artists birthed a song that tops the charts in the music industry today. “With You ” has trended for weeks on every social media platform—TikTok, Instagram, X, etc.

Over the weekend, Davido and Omah Lay released a music video teaser, keeping their fans on their toes in anticipation.

  1. Ahmed Musa Marries Fourth Wife

Super Eagles winger Ahmed Musa got married to his fourth wife, Asmau Moriki. This celebration took place privately in Kano. 

Although he has been married four times, he is a two-time divorcee, making his newlywed his second wife in his home.

  1. Ric Hassani Drops New Single, “Moving Train”

Nigerian R&B music artist Ric Hassani chose this weekend to serenade his fans by dropping a single. The track is titled “Moving Train,” and it previews his upcoming album, which will be released this month.

