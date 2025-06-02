Top 5 Stories Of The Day | U.S. General Warns of Rising Terror Threat Along West Africa’s Coastline

U.S. General warns of rising terror threat along West Africa’s coastline

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

U.S. General warns of rising terror threat along West Africa’s coastline

Commander of the U.S. Africa Command, Gen. Michael Langley, has raised concerns about extremist groups in the Sahel expanding their operations toward West Africa’s coastline.

Langley described recent attacks in Nigeria and the wider region as alarming, noting that terrorist access to the coast could increase smuggling and arms trafficking.

The Sahel, particularly Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, remains the epicentre of terrorism, with ISIS and Al-Qaeda-linked insurgents heavily active in Burkina Faso. According to the 2025 Global Terrorism Index, the region accounted for 51% of terrorism-related deaths worldwide in 2024.

SERAP sues NNPCL over alleged missing ₦500bn

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) over an alleged failure to remit ₦500 billion to the Federation Account.

According to SERAP, the suit stems from World Bank claims that the NNPCL generated ₦1.1 trillion in crude oil and other revenues between October and December 2024, but only remitted ₦600 billion, leaving ₦500 billion unaccounted for.

The group is demanding transparency and accountability regarding the missing funds.

Resident Doctors issue four-week ultimatum to FG over unmet demands

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has given the Federal Government a four-week deadline to address long-standing issues or face a potential strike.

In a communique following its May Ordinary General Meeting in Uyo, NARD acknowledged some progress, such as the disbursement of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) and arrears from 2022–2024.

However, the doctors expressed disappointment over unresolved matters, including unpaid arrears from the revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and the failure to implement salary adjustments promised since 2009.

Nine feared dead in Borno bus stop bomb blast

At least nine people have been reported dead following a bomb explosion at a bus stop in Mairari village, Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State.

The incident, caused by a planted improvised explosive device (IED), occurred around 11 a.m. on Saturday and left several others injured.

Confirming the tragedy, Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, described it as “unfortunate,” noting that the victims were mostly returnees who had returned to the village to resume farming.

Falana faults Nigeria’s disregard for ECOWAS court rulings

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has criticised Nigeria and other ECOWAS member states for failing to comply with judgments of the ECOWAS Court of Justice.

Falana was reacting to President Bola Tinubu’s remarks during ECOWAS’ 50th-anniversary celebration in Lagos, where the president praised the regional body’s role in promoting democracy, rule of law, and accountability.

In a statement on Sunday, Falana countered Tinubu’s claims, stating that ECOWAS leaders have often disregarded the court’s decisions and failed to uphold democratic principles.

He added that the persistent disrespect for the court’s rulings has contributed to the rise in unconstitutional changes of government across West Africa.