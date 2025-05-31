Article

5 Events That Shaped Culture This Week

This week has been packed with various occurrences, from happily ever afters to exciting wins and announcements. In case you missed some of these updates, here are some of the events that happened this week.

  • Priscy and Juma’s Final Wedding
  • Davido Gifted a Fan  5 million 
  • Falz Hosted an Album Listening Event
  • CKay Announced His Upcoming EP
  • African Footballer of the Year Visited Tinubu
  1. Priscy and Juma’s Final Wedding

The young couple whose love transcended the borders of their respective countries tied the knot again, and finally, in Tanzania, after their elaborate wedding in Nigeria. Priscy, being Nigerian, and Juma, being Tanzanian. 

The wedding had several Nigerian celebrities present at the celebration of love.

  1. Davido Gifted a Fan ₦5 million

Davido gifted a fan with the username Davido-heir on X (formerly known as Twitter) ₦5 million after tweeting that he felt like sharing money.

The X user he gifted is a die-hard fan who talks a lot about being a “30bg’ ( Davido’s fanbase) on her X account. He quote-tweeted a random video she had posted and asked that she send her account number for a new wig. This act has left fans in awe of his generosity.

  1. Falz Hosted an Album Listening Event

On the 29th of May, Falz hosted his album listening experience, Falz The Feast, at The Clubhouse Lagos. 

The Feast is his sixth solo album and contains 12 amazing tracks. Many people in the entertainment industry and his fans were present at this event, showing support and love.

  1. CKay Announced His Upcoming EP

Following CKay’s new partnership with AWAL, he announced the upcoming release of his new EP, “CKay the Second”, which will be released in June 2025. The EP is being supported by his new partnership.

  1. African Footballer of the Year visited Tinubu

African footballer of the year Ademola Lookman, a Nigerian, visited the Nigerian president, Tinubu. This visit was part of the young footballer’s post-season engagement and a thank-you tour to Nigeria. 

Shehu Dikko, the chairman of the National Sports Commission, accompanied him. He took his CAF award with him on this visit and was warmly welcomed.

