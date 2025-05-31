Article

5 Styles You Can Recreate This Weekend

You can never run out of styling options, even though that’s what you think. There are numerous styles to try out for your events, whether a birthday party, a rave, a lunch date, etc. Here are some styles you can recreate.

  1. Hawa Magaji

The beautiful content creator and influencer stunned in her short blazer dress embedded with vertical silver shimmers. This outfit can be worn for a corporate event, a lunch date, or a meeting. 

  1. Ebuka Uchendu

Ebuka never fails to combine style and simplicity to make a statement. This outfit is great for casual and even corporate events. The shoes did justice to pulling the outfit together. So if you feel stranded when deciding on a simple yet fashionable outfit, this should be your go-to.

  1. Uche Jombo

The renowned actress looked amazing in this monochrome outfit. You can never go wrong with monochrome, can you? Whether going to church, to have fun, or to the office, you can rock this outfit in style.

  1. Hilda Baci

Who would have thought heels on a cropped top and jeans would eat this badly? With this combination, you can wear this look to a girls’ night out, dinner, brunch, and so on. The versatility of this fit is worth a try.

  1. Timini Egbuson

One thing about Timini is that his look would stand out. The stylish actor brought colour and style to life through his outfit. This is definitely a must-try if you’re going for a casual but statement look.

