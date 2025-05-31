Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Over 100 Dead, Dozens Missing in Niger State Flood

Over 100 dead, dozens missing in Niger State flood

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Over 100 dead, dozens missing in Niger State flood

A devastating flood in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State has claimed over 100 lives, with more than 100 people still missing as of Friday.

The flood, caused by heavy rainfall on Wednesday night, swept through the area, submerging homes and destroying properties. At least 44 victims were buried on Friday, following the earlier burial of 31 others recovered during the week. Rescue efforts are ongoing.

Court sets June 30 to hear Diezani’s asset forfeiture challenge

The Federal High Court in Abuja has scheduled June 30 to hear the suit filed by former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, challenging the forfeiture of her assets by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

At Thursday’s proceedings, Alison-Madueke was represented by Mr. Godwin Iyinbor from Prof. Mike Ozekhome’s chambers, while the EFCC failed to appear. Justice Musa Umar, now handling the case, was reminded that Justice Inyang Ekwo had earlier warned that any party delaying the hearing would bear the cost.

NAPTIP mulls legal action against Speed Darlington over alleged confession

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) is considering legal action against controversial entertainer Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, after he failed to honour a summons on Friday.

The agency had invited him to appear at its Abuja headquarters following his claim during a live Instagram session that he had sex with a 15-year-old girl.

In a letter signed by NAPTIP’s Head of Cybercrime Response Team, Ngamaraju Mangzha, the singer was directed to report to the agency by 9:00 a.m. on Friday, but he did not show up.

Finnish prosecutors seek 6-year jail term for Simon Ekpa over terrorism charges

Prosecutors in Finland are seeking a six-year prison sentence for pro-Biafran agitator Simon Ekpa if he is found guilty of terrorism charges.

Ekpa appeared before the Päijät-Häme District Court on Friday for a preparatory hearing. According to Finnish news outlet Yle, prosecutors presented substantial evidence linking him to terrorism-related digital communications and activities.

The case continues to draw international attention due to Ekpa’s influence and the seriousness of the charges.

JUSUN to begin nationwide strike June 2 over unpaid wage awards and salary increases

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has announced a nationwide strike starting June 2, 2025. The directive affects all federal courts and judicial institutions.

According to a statement by Mustapha Laminu, JUSUN’s North Central Vice President, the action is in response to the federal government’s failure to pay a one-month wage award and five months of arrears.

JUSUN is also demanding the implementation of the ₦70,000 national minimum wage and a 25/35% salary increase.