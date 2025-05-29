Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Nigeria Loses Top Fuel Importer Spot to South Africa

Nigeria loses top fuel importer spot to South Africa

Nigeria loses top fuel importer spot to South Africa

Nigeria is no longer Africa’s largest importer of refined petroleum products, following increased output from the Dangote Petrochemical Refinery, a new report has revealed.

Energy consultancy CITAC reports that South Africa has now taken the lead, marking a major shift in Africa’s downstream oil market.

The Dangote Refinery, which began large-scale production in early 2024, is significantly altering trade patterns and transforming the continent’s energy landscape.

Buhari celebrates Tinubu’s second year, cautions against politics derailing reforms

As President Bola Tinubu marks two years in office, former President Muhammadu Buhari has urged that vital reforms not be derailed by “nettlesome domestic politics.”

In a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, Buhari congratulated Tinubu and advised Nigerians to manage their expectations, stressing that reforms take time to yield results.

He added that tackling poverty and inflation, issues he admitted have severely affected the poorest, requires collective effort, not just government intervention.

Emefiele appeals forfeiture of Abuja estate

Former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has filed an appeal at the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal seeking to overturn a judgment that ordered the permanent forfeiture of his estate comprising 753 duplexes.

The Federal Capital Territory High Court had on December 24, 2024, ruled in favour of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), granting the Federal Government ownership of the estate.

The property, located at Plot 109, Cadastral Zone CO9 in Lokogoma District, Abuja, spans over 150,000 square metres.

Akpoti-Uduaghan to face defamation charges, demands probe of Akpabio, Bello

Suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, says she is ready to face criminal defamation charges filed by the Federal Government but insists authorities must also investigate her allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello.

Currently abroad, Akpoti-Uduaghan confirmed receipt of the charges and, through her lawyer, Uju Nwoduwu, pledged to appear in court once a trial date is set.

“She is committed to the rule of law,” her lawyer said, “but justice must not be selective.”

NERC orders downgrade of 18 power feeders over poor supply

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has directed eight electricity distribution companies to downgrade 18 feeders to lower service bands.

The directive came after the affected DisCos failed to meet the required minimum of 20 hours of daily electricity supply on the listed feeders. NERC said the move is to ensure accurate service classification and accountability across the power sector.