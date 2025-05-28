Article

Art Exhibitions to Visit in Lagos Before the Month Ends

When you talk about unwinding, an art exhibition is one of those activities you think of. You don’t just unwind; you explore creativity and talent at its finest; you don’t just explore creativity, you experience it. Here are some art exhibitions you should visit before the month’s end for an exquisite experience.

  1. Archives and Memories

If you haven’t attended this exhibition since February, now’s your chance to make up for it, as it ends on May 31st. 

This art gallery is located in Yaba, Lagos state. The exhibition is titled ‘Archives and Memories’. It displays artworks that portray colonialism, migration, patriarchy, cultural preservation, and fresh perspectives on their relevance today. 

This exhibition juggles and interrogates your personal and collective memory, checking out how memories you hold onto can be revisited and transformed over time.

 The best part of this artistic event is that you don’t have to pay for entry. Moreover, you get to see the artwork of renowned artists such as Ndidi Dike, Odun Orimolade, etc., for free.

  1. Mining Abstractions

Located at Cameron Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, this art gallery is hosting an exhibition themed ‘Mining Abstractions’ that will end on May 31st. 

This exhibition explores how artists use abstractions to insinuate and decipher cultural codes and mythologies. It features artists who use this technique predominantly in their artworks, such as Lani Adeoye and Bisila Noha.

It would also leave you in awe as you uncover the layered meanings of things you could never have thought of. Also, entry is free, so there’s no reason to miss out on this. Whether or not you are an art enthusiast, you want to feed your eyes, or just like to figure things out.

  1. We Are Connected

Unity and individuality are truly paradoxical. However, the art exhibition “We Are Connected ” celebrates these phenomena as one. The Nomadic Art Gallery is located on Victoria Island, Lagos.

This exhibition tells the story of activism, social justice, and personal evolution through drawings of artists such as Ayoola Mudashiru, Adewale Uthman, and Gbenga Ajiboye, who have gone far and wide to ensure the smooth delivery of their stories through their art. 

This exhibition ends on May 31st, and entry is free. So, if you want to experience storytelling without a book, audiobook, or even your television, you should find yourself on Victoria Island on or before that date.

  1. Etó Y’anda-Bot: Intimate Interiors

There is a saying, ‘There is no place like home.’ This art exhibition reiterates that saying through paintings because it is an event where the concept of home is explored, not just as a physical location but as a dynamic and emotional space shaped by memory, inheritance, and return. 

This exhibition, Etó Y’anda-Bot: Intimate Interiors, is located at Ikoyi, Lagos. Entry is free. Its main focus is on the artist Salomon Moneyang, who uses art to tell tales of his journey back home and how it has influenced his understanding of home.

