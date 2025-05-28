Article

5 Looks That Shook the Internet This Week

This week was filled with fashion statements that blew minds. Everything was astonishing, from the colors, styles, elegance, and poses. Here are some looks that shook your FYP and the internet this week.

  1. Osas Ighodaro

Nollywood actress Osas slayed her look, rocking a short pink blazer dress with shimmering silver patterns. This stunning look could not go unnoticed.

  1. Idia Aisien

This outfit elegantly represented the Idoma culture. Elegance was written all over the fabric of this outfit. She went all out for this look, and it ate and left no crumbs.

  1. Hawa Nanna

The beautiful content creator was stunned in this short black dress with a net extension. The outfit was simple yet classy and, even better, elegant. 

  1. Vine Olugu

If you know Nollywood actor Vine, you’d understand that his fashion sense is top-notch and his looks are exceptional. He shook the internet this week with not just one but nine different looks in different wears and colors, and every slide was a sight to behold.

  1. Tobe Ugeh

The young influencer looked like royalty in his monochrome outfit, which was beautifully complemented with a big red rose. This look was simple yet gave everything it should provide.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 31, 2025

5 Styles You Can Recreate This Weekend

You can never run out of styling options, even though that’s what you think. There are numerous styles to try ...

YNaija May 20, 2025

5 Fashion Looks You Can Recreate

Having events and not knowing how to turn up for it sucks. It could be any of the aforementioned and ...

YNaija May 12, 2025

The Best of Nigerian Fashion at the 2025 AMVCA Red Carpet

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) has become one of the most prestigious events celebrating excellence in African film ...

YNaija May 7, 2025

Top 5 Looks That Rocked Instagram This Week

This week, some of our faves made us pause our scroll and take time to stare in awe at their ...

YNaija May 3, 2025

5 Looks You Can Recreate This Weekend

Looking to switch up your style this weekend? Whether you’re hitting a party, brunch, or just vibing with friends, now’s ...

YNaija April 23, 2025

Top 5 Looks That Rocked Instagram in the Past Week

Over the past week, Instagram has been buzzing with some seriously stylish looks. From bold outfits to unique fashion combos, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail