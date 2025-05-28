5 Looks That Shook the Internet This Week

This week was filled with fashion statements that blew minds. Everything was astonishing, from the colors, styles, elegance, and poses. Here are some looks that shook your FYP and the internet this week.

Osas Ighodaro

Nollywood actress Osas slayed her look, rocking a short pink blazer dress with shimmering silver patterns. This stunning look could not go unnoticed.

Idia Aisien

This outfit elegantly represented the Idoma culture. Elegance was written all over the fabric of this outfit. She went all out for this look, and it ate and left no crumbs.

Hawa Nanna

The beautiful content creator was stunned in this short black dress with a net extension. The outfit was simple yet classy and, even better, elegant.

Vine Olugu

If you know Nollywood actor Vine, you’d understand that his fashion sense is top-notch and his looks are exceptional. He shook the internet this week with not just one but nine different looks in different wears and colors, and every slide was a sight to behold.

Tobe Ugeh

The young influencer looked like royalty in his monochrome outfit, which was beautifully complemented with a big red rose. This look was simple yet gave everything it should provide.