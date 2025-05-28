Where to Stay: 5 Best Resorts in Lagos

When you think of premium relaxation, you think of resorts where you feel at home without being at home. If you ever need to unwind and truly relax, here are five resorts to get the best rest.

Jara Beach Resorts

This resort has 18 en-suite rooms ready to cater to your relaxation. It is located at Museyo Beach, Lekki, Lagos. It offers a unique escape for day pass visitors and overnight guests.

It has fantastic facilities such as cabanas, game areas, a beachfront, a swimming pool, etc. It doesn’t matter what you are taking a break from; relaxation at this resort is worth it.

Inagbe Grand Resorts & Leisure

As the name implies, this location is suitable for your leisure visits and is ideal for guests of all ages. Various facilities are implemented at this resort to ensure you enjoy your stay. Entertainment and social events are also occasionally organised to serve guests.

This resort is located on Snake Island, Opposite Niger Dock, Amuwo-Odofin. Make the best of your leisure time and couple it with exciting activities at this location.

Ziba Beach Resort

Located at Okun Ajah Road, Ajah, this resort has facilities that would make you want to visit repeatedly. It has ocean-facing rooms, a games room, a cinema, an adult pool, a children’s pool, etc.

It is inclusive, and from the structure, you will see that a lot of thought went into developing this resort to ensure you are comfortable in every way.

Lakowe Lake Resorts

This resort is designed for travellers, tourists, corporate organisations, government agencies, and international delegates who just want to have a good time enjoying the beauty of Lagos. It is located at Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

It is aesthetically pleasing and has amenities such as a poolside and a gym. Halls, etc, to serve the needs of guests. It also has a spa and a restaurant to ensure a luxurious experience.

Epe Resorts

This resort is one where luxury meets nature; it has a spa and gourmet dining to keep you rejuvenated throughout your stay. It is located at Itoikin Road, Epe.

It has a full-size tennis court that can also be used as a basketball court, a swimming pool, bicycles, etc. These amenities are provided to ensure you enjoy your stay. The serenity of the environment and the natural aesthetic are relaxing and worth the while.