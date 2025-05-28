Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Saudi Arabia Announces Start of Dhul Hijjah

Saudi Arabia announces start of Dhul Hijjah

EFCC arrests bank staff for aiding cyber attacks on Nigerian banks

Tinubu seeks approval for $24.14bn foreign loan, Nigeria’s debt may hit ₦183tn by 2026

U.S. halts new student visa appointments over planned social media screening

Court orders El-Rufai to pay ₦900m for rights violation

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Saudi Arabia announces start of Dhul Hijjah

Saudi Arabia has confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the beginning of Dhul Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

According to a Tuesday announcement by Haramain Sharifain on X (formerly Twitter), Dhul Hijjah 1446 begins on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

The Day of Arafah, a key moment in the Hajj pilgrimage, will be observed on June 5, as pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat for one of the holiest days in Islam.

EFCC arrests bank staff for aiding cyber attacks on Nigerian banks

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has revealed that several bank staff have been arrested for allegedly granting access to hackers involved in cyber attacks on Nigerian banks.

In an interview, Olukoyede said these coordinated attacks involve international hackers from regions like Eastern Europe and the U.S., who work with insiders to gain access to banking platforms and transfer billions of naira within seconds.

He described the attacks as “sophisticated,” highlighting the critical role rogue employees play in enabling remote takeovers of financial systems by external actors.

Tinubu seeks approval for $24.14bn foreign loan, Nigeria’s debt may hit ₦183tn by 2026

President Bola Tinubu has asked the National Assembly to approve new foreign loans totaling about $24.14 billion, a move that could significantly raise Nigeria’s public debt burden.

At the current exchange rate of ₦1,583.74 to $1, the proposed loans would add roughly ₦38.24 trillion to the national debt, potentially increasing total public debt from ₦144.67 trillion at the end of 2024 to over ₦182.91 trillion by 2026.

The borrowing request includes $21.54 billion, €2.19 billion (about $2.5 billion), and ¥15 billion (about $102 million), based on current exchange rates.

U.S. halts new student visa appointments over planned social media screening

The U.S. State Department has paused new student visa appointments as it prepares to implement expanded social media screening for all applicants.

A diplomatic cable signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the move, which follows the Trump administration’s recent revocation of several student visas.

Officials say the new vetting process could delay visa approvals significantly and may discourage international students from studying in the United States.

Court orders El-Rufai to pay ₦900m for rights violation

A Federal High Court in Kaduna has ordered former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to pay ₦900 million in damages for violating the fundamental rights of Adara community elders in 2019.

Justice Hauwau Buhari ruled on Tuesday that El-Rufai was responsible for the unlawful arrest and detention of the elders, following a suit filed by Awemi Dio Maisamari and eight others.

The court also directed the Inspector General of Police and the Nigerian Police Force to pay ₦10 million each in damages for their involvement in the detention.