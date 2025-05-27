Five DJs Taking Over Lagos Nightlife

Lagos nightlife scene is one of the most memorable entertainment mediums you can ever find yourself in. Fun is one thing you are sure to get. One of the major contributors to this is the DJs in charge of the music, because what is a nightlife scene without music? Here are some of the DJs who bring the vibe home

Aniko

Aderinsola Ogala, popularly known as Aniko, is not just a DJ, but the brain behind Group Therapy, an electronic music event and community in Lagos, where beats, vibes, and people come together.

She is known for her genre-blending sets that fuse Afro house, deep house, techno, and progressive sounds. Aniko brings refreshment to every performance with her mix that is smooth, layered, and full of surprises. You know, the kind that pulls you in and keeps the dancefloor moving.

With her skills, she creates a connection with the crowd, and that really sets her apart. If you are just discovering electronic music, an Aniko set is an experience you won’t forget.

Yanfssss

Ayanfe Olarinde is a DJ and visual artist commonly known as Yanfssss. She’s a Nigerian artist who’s doing a bit of everything, and doing it all in her own unique way. From her wild, expressive scribble art to spinning tracks and designing sound, she’s all about mixing things up and mixing them good.

Her mix and experiments with sound design produce beats and transitions that keep you wanting more because somehow she infuses art into her sounds by being unbelievably creative with it.

What makes her even cooler is that she’s completely self-taught. Her stepping into the electronic music space, especially venues like Livespot Entertarium, has been nothing short of a pleasurable addition, as she is sure to bring the vibe home.

Dope Caeser

If you’ve been anywhere near the Lagos nightlife scene, chances are you’ve heard the name Dope Caesar or, better yet, danced to one of her electric sets or seen one of her mindblowing transitions on TikTok. Her name is Sarah Ebhodaghe Oboh. She’s not just another DJ behind the decks; she’s a full-on vibe and brings energy wherever she goes.

Her standout look is her baldness, and fans on TikTok have used it to compliment her prowess by saying she gave up her hair for her talent.

Dope Caesar’s journey started over six years ago at Vibes DJ Academy, where she quickly stood out as one to watch. And since then, she has only levelled up. Her tagline, “Watch The Mix”, says it all; her sets aren’t just about sound, they’re an experience.

Dj Tomce/Dj Love

Dj Tomce, also known as Dj Love, is one of the names that come up when discussing Lagos’ culture. He’s been holding it down in the city’s electronic music scene for years and hasn’t flopped at being the life of the party through his set.

DJ Tomce is one of the major influencers for Sweat-It-Out, the Lagos party series known for giving everyone present the best night or time of their lives. If you’ve ever been to a Sweat-It-Out rave, you know the vibe; it’s very gritty and high-energy.

He’s also widely seen as an important addition to the Lagos rave scene, and his selections always feel intentional, yet effortless, with not a single dull moment.

But Tomce doesn’t only provide premium entertainment; he’s also involved in event curation, helping to organize Lagos’ ever-evolving nightlife.

John Banji

John Banji isn’t just another name in the Lagos nightlife; he’s one of the people actively contributing to the scene.

He’s not just a talented DJ; he’s also a creative powerhouse and CEO of The Cube and The Castle, a hospitality and entertainment brand. John’s influence is felt not just in the entertainment industry but also across the hospitality scene.

As a DJ, he brings both taste and technical skill to the table. His sets are smooth, well-curated, and keep the energy afloat for as long as you want it.

John also has professional experience in marketing communications and graphic design, both in London and Nigeria. In all, he is a key player in the Lagos creative and nightlife scene; a skilled DJ, and a savvy entrepreneur.