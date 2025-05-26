Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Coalition Talks Against APC Disrupted in Abuja Meeting

Coalition talks against APC disrupted in Abuja meeting

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Coalition talks against APC disrupted in Abuja meeting

A high-level opposition meeting in Abuja aimed at forming a political coalition against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ended in chaos after delegates clashed on Sunday.

The meeting, held at the Abuja Continental Hotel, was attended by top political figures including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, ex-minister Rotimi Amaechi, and former SGF Babachir Lawal. A video circulating online shows delegates engaging in a heated argument that disrupted the session.

Despite the altercation, Ralph Nwosu, National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said coalition talks are progressing and expected to be finalised soon. He confirmed that the ADC may be adopted as the opposition platform for the 2027 elections.

Over 200,000 more candidates score above 200 after JAMB resit

More than 200,000 candidates surpassed the 200-mark threshold in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) after a resit conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The resit was organised following widespread technical and human errors in the original exam. Despite the improvement, JAMB reported that 1,365,479 out of 1.9 million candidates, about 70.7%, still scored below 200 overall.

The original results released on May 9, 2025, showed over 1.5 million candidates scored below 200, sparking nationwide concern. JAMB later confirmed the mass failure was linked to internal errors, which the resit aimed to correct.

NCC mandates Telcos to compensate users for prolonged service outages

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has rolled out new regulations requiring telecom operators to compensate customers for service disruptions lasting over 24 hours.

In a statement on Sunday, NCC’s Acting Head of Public Affairs, Nnenna Ukoha, said the move aims to enhance user experience and improve transparency in the telecom sector.

The rules also mandate operators to notify customers of major outages through the media, stating the cause, affected areas, and expected restoration time. Planned service interruptions must be announced at least a week in advance.

Peter Obi urges northern leaders to invest in education to tackle poverty

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, has called on northern leaders to prioritise education as a key solution to poverty and insecurity in the region.

In a statement released by his spokesman, Ibrahim Umar, Obi addressed northern leaders under the National Political Consultative Group, emphasising that northern Nigeria remains a vital asset to the country.

He linked the region’s high crime and insecurity rates to deep-rooted poverty, urging leaders, including former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, to channel resources into education to drive long-term change.

Türkiye eyes $5 billion trade volume with Nigeria

Türkiye has announced plans to boost its trade volume with Nigeria from the current $1 billion to $5 billion, as part of broader efforts to strengthen economic ties with Africa.

Speaking in Abuja, Türkiye’s deputy ambassador to Nigeria, Elif Durdu, said both nations are major players in their regions but have yet to fully tap into their trade potential.

Durdu emphasised that enhancing bilateral trade would benefit both countries and align with Türkiye’s strategy to expand its $40 billion overall trade with Africa.