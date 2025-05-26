Weekend Recap | Here’s What You Missed Over the Weekend

The weekend is for having fun, unwinding, and getting quality rest. Here are some things you may have missed while focusing on making the best out of your weekend

Ruggedman claims the Report of his Arrest was a Smear Campaign

Following the recent update on veteran rapper, Ruggedman, and some other musicians being arrested for theft, criminal trespass, and burglary, the rapper denied this allegation, claiming it was a smear campaign from a disgruntled individual because no arrest of such nature occurred.

Although other veteran artists were tagged for arrest, only Ruggedman has denied this report. This raises the question of whether the others were truly arrested or just don’t care enough to address the alleged scandal.

Young OG Launches a Talent Show for the Disabled

Veteran singer and music executive Young OG, formerly known as Asha Gangali, partnered with his company, Roc Da Mic Africa Limited, to announce the launch of Roc Da Mic Africa: Special Edition, a reality music talent show for people with disabilities that promotes inclusion and challenges stereotyping in the entertainment industry.

Young OG further mentioned that although this is about music, it is also about purpose, pride, and possibility. The official launch date for this project is yet to be announced. However, hands are on deck to ensure its success.

Enugu State Governor Endorses Jide Kene’s Debut Production in Enugu State

The governor of Enugu state received young Nigerian actor Jide Kene on a courtesy visit to discuss his upcoming movie series, City of Dreams, which will be produced in Enugu. The governor shared that, as discussed, City of Dreams is not just a film but a tribute to Enugu.

He further mentioned that he endorses the project and pledges the full support of the Enugu State Government to Kene and all other young creatives who are working to take the stories of their home to a global stage.

Davido pays Homage to Nigerian President Tinubu

Nigerian artist David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, visited the president of Nigeria, Tinubu, alongside entrepreneur Cubana Chief Priest, at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The reason for this visit is unknown. However, the thriving artist has a record of visiting political heads occasionally. Posts on Instagram and other social media platforms suggest it was a hearty meeting filled with good vibes and laughter.

Nollywood Actor Deyemi Raises Concern on EFCC Targeting Entertainers for Naira Abuse

Nollywood actor Deyemi raised concerns during an interview on Nollywood on Radio on YouTube that the EFCC is mainly targeting entertainers while more pressing cases of crime and corruption have been left unattended. This outburst was a result of the numerous times the EFCC called several entertainers for questioning and even detained the likes of Bobrisky, T-dollar, and Tobi Nation for naira abuse.

He further mentioned that if the EFCC used the efforts it used to combat naira abuse from entertainers to fight financial corruption in the country, it would earn our trust because then we would believe that it was acting in our best interest.