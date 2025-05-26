Article

Get To Know Meshkiey: A Gen Z Skit Maker

When it comes to creativity, skit making ranks high because it takes a lot to pull an audience that you can make laugh or feel entertained. Gen Z skit makers did not come to play in the entertainment industry as they bring spice to skit making, constantly keeping us amused, cracked up, and entertained. 

Nigerian skit maker, Seyi Ademoso, popularly known as Meshkiey, is also a strategist and writer. He began his journey as a storyteller, always ready to make his friends laugh with exaggerated stories. 

He mentioned in an interview that he has always had a passion for making the people around him laugh through his actions and words. However, he started to make a move in the entertainment industry in 2016/2017 on Instagram. Although he started earlier, he recently started to gain recognition across other social media platforms such as TikTok and X.

His skit-making style involves him always being in a shameful situation but acting shamelessly about it. This has created a brand for him, as people, especially TikTok users, now use his name to catch cruise. When they say, “Your life don Meshkiey,” it simply means you are involved in an embarrassing situation that makes you look hopeless.

Meshkiey has collaborated with other industry machines, such as Jay on Air, Asherkine, etc., which has further brought him to the spotlight. 

He has picked a unique niche as a skit maker and content creator, and is thriving effortlessly.

