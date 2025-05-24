Check Out the Hottest Nigerian Songs Released This Week

It seems as though there was a collective plan for Nigerian artists to serenade their audience this week, and it looks like it worked, judging from the number of releases this week. Here is a list of the songs that were released this week.

Burnaboy ft Travis Scott – TaTaTa

Tekno – Alhaji

Seyi Vibez – Pressure

Fido – Money Moves

Gyakie – Sankofa

BoyPee – First Sight

Spyro and Shoday – Sweet

Ladipoe and Styl-Plus – Olufunmi (The Missing Recipe)

Frenna ft Shallipopi – ZAAZAA

Bhadboi OML ft L.A.X – River