Check Out the Hottest Nigerian Songs Released This Week

It seems as though there was a collective plan for Nigerian artists to serenade their audience this week, and it looks like it worked, judging from the number of releases this week. Here is a list of the songs that were released this week.

  1. Burnaboy ft Travis Scott – TaTaTa
  1. Tekno – Alhaji
  1. Seyi Vibez – Pressure
  1. Fido – Money Moves
  1. Gyakie – Sankofa
  1. BoyPee – First Sight
  1. Spyro and Shoday – Sweet
  1. Ladipoe and Styl-Plus – Olufunmi (The Missing Recipe)
  1. Frenna ft Shallipopi – ZAAZAA
  1. Bhadboi OML ft L.A.X – River
  1. Reekado Banks ft Mayokun – Glamorous

