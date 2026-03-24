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March 24, 2026

Events Happening in Lagos This Week (March 24th – March 29th)

by YNaija
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This week is filled with events that cater to every demographic, with a focus on celebrating women’s history month, from raves and art exhibitions to parties, book clubs, music festivals, and trivia nights. There is something for everyone. Here are 10 events that are happening in Lagos this week.

  1. Wake Up

This art exhibition is the perfect place for art enthusiasts and collectors. It is happening on the 24th and 25th of March.

  1. Karaoke Traffic Vibes 

This karaoke-themed event is perfect for music lovers and for spaces that host competitive karaoke nights. It is happening on the 26th of March.

  1. Disturbing Gidi: Gidi Girls Edition 

Happening on the 27th of March, this event is targeted at women in celebration of International Women’s History Month.

  1. Her Future Festival 

Hosted by Mainland Block Party, this female-only performers festival is the perfect event to kick off your weekend, and it is happening on the 27th of March.

  1. The Big Birthday 

Curated for March birthday celebrants, this event by the Big Birthday Brand is the perfect place to enjoy your post-birthday celebration. It is happening on the 27th of March.

  1. Girls That Gather: IWD Edition

Hosted by 21 Mag, this women-only party is the perfect event to celebrate Women’s History Month with your friends and family. It is happening on the 28th of March.

  1. The Noisy Book Club Meeting 

Perfect for book lovers and people who enjoy reading Nigerian books, the Noisy book club meeting is the perfect place to be, and it is happening on the 28th of March.

  1. Rawa Y2K 

Perfect for people who enjoy nostalgic spaces, Y2K fashion, and vintage Afro-pop music, this event is happening on the 28th of March.

  1. Rave Republik

Perfect for lovers of Afro house and house music, this is the perfect rave to attend to close out the month. It is happening on the 28th of March.

  1. Lagos Trivia Night

Perfect for people who enjoy competitive spaces and meeting new people, this event is happening on the 29th of March.

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