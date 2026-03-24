Nigerian Youths Are Not Unserious; We Just Refuse To Be Depressed 24/7

Raves and concerts in Nigeria, essentially Lagos State, are always packed with young people, with these events not limited to weekends but also to weekdays, and at every point, clubs and rave spaces are filled to the brim with the country’s youth.

This constant stream of young people who attend these events and participate in what can only be called an “active nightlife culture” in the country makes people who are not familiar with the economic state of the country wonder if there is truly an economic crisis and insecurity in Nigeria or if it is just media-reported fear-mongering.

However, the nightlife and rave culture in Nigeria have nothing to do with the country’s current economic state, yet everything to do with it. Nigerian youths are often described as unserious and lazy, and that tag has stuck, especially among the current generation of twenty- and thirty-something-year-olds in the country. The youth in the country are seen as people who only enjoy nightlife and excitement, with no substance, but that is far from the truth.

How Nigerian Youths Stood Up Against The Government

The “Gen Zs” of Nigeria are famously known for protesting the government, either physically or through online activism. It is evident in how the biggest protest to happen in Nigeria was led by the country’s youth, as EndSars is still seen as the most impactful protest in Nigeria.

Nigerian youths in the last few years have protested against hikes in their school fees; they have protested against the growing femicide in the country, sexual assault, and domestic violence, amongst many others.

The Impact of EndSARS

As seen with the energy that surrounded the EndSars and other protests that started due to the frustrations of the Nigerian youth, this generation is filled with people who are willing to fight for their rights and demand better from the government, but when you live in a space where the economy is unstable, it is normal to go after activities that feel like a source of dopamine, reprise or distraction from the chaos in the country.

During EndSARS, a movement that began due to Nigerian youths being frustrated and depressed over the harassment they faced from a special police force known as “SARS,” the protest quickly moved into a protest against the economic state of the country. During these protests, as a way to keep protesters motivated and to distract from the depression that could emerge from the fluctuations in the economy, music is introduced.

The economy being one of the driving forces of the protest, made it so that there were several instances where music was used to keep morale high, with musicians even choosing to hype up the crowd with surprise performances. These instances paint a story of how the country’s economic state pushes Nigerian youth to rely on raves, restaurants, art exhibitions, clubs, and the excitement around ‘Detty December’ to distract from being depressed 24/7.

Music As A Form Of Distraction For The Nigerian Youths

Music, for many Nigerians, is how they connect with each other and stay in touch with reality, and with a culture that supports pouring emotions into music spaces where it is the focus of the event. Raves are popular among Nigerian youths who enjoy Afro-house, and Afrobeats for those who enjoy concert and club culture. Not only do these songs and sounds serve as a form of distraction, but they also provide an outlet for the artists to pour out their emotions, which translates to their listeners.

While raves seem like a distraction from the country’s economic crisis, they are a major distraction for people who are attached to the music played at several raves, clubs, and concerts.

How are Nigerian youths dealing with the country’s economic state?

Many young people would admit to using raves, clubs, and concerts in the country as a distraction from the economic crisis in the country and the constant news of insecurity around certain states. A chance to party with friends and do away with the depression that comes with living in the country is one that would be welcomed by any young person.

What do we think?

Although it is not possible to fully lean on the economic state of the country being the major cause behind the Nigerian nightlife culture, as there are cultures that have an active nightlife without the downward economy that Nigerian youths suffer through. The Nigerian economy however, has a huge effect on how often young people seek solace in things that can serve as a distraction.