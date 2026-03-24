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Echoes Before the Wedding
March 24, 2026

Uche Jombo, Uzor Arukwe, and Etim Effiong Star in New Drama “Echoes Before the Wedding,” Streaming on EbonyLifeonPlus

by YNaija
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Nollywood actress and filmmaker Uche Jombo has released a new film, “Echoes Before the Wedding,” on Ebony Life On Plus, starring Uzor Arukwe, Etim Effiong, Annabel Thadeus, and more.

Produced and directed by Uche Jombo, the film tells the story of a woman who revisits years of her lover’s cruelty in their relationship before they wed. The drama opens many wounds and leaves one questioning if love conquers all.

“Echoes Before the Wedding” was released today and is available on the streaming platform, Ebony Life On Plus. Watch a snippet below.

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