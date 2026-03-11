theme-sticky-logo-alt
March 11, 2026

Art Exhibitions You Should Check Out Before the End of March

by YNaija
March, much like #ArtNovember, is a blooming month for art exhibitions, with shows slated throughout the month. This month is filled with exhibitions and curated collections from almost every art gallery, giving it the feel of Art November. 

  1. A Language of Motion 

This is a solo exhibition by Adebayo Jolaoso, hosted by Miliki Art Gallery, and it runs until the 12th of March.

  1. Legacy Art Exhibition 

Hosted and curated by the Muritala Muhammed Foundation, this exhibition is in celebration of the 50th-anniversary memorial of the General and runs until the 13th of March.

  1. Rights! Justice! Action! For All Women And Girls

Hosted by Mydrim Gallery and curated in celebration of Women’s Day, 2026, this exhibition was curated by the Female Artists Association of Nigeria (FEAAN) and runs until the 16th of March.

  1. Ilé Àdúà: The Sacred Codes 

Hosted by the Nomadic Art Gallery, this is perfect for art lovers who do not want to wait until Art November to immerse themselves in art. It is a group exhibition by Faith Omole and Paul Ayihawu. 

It opened on the 6th of March and will remain open until the 28th of March.

  1. Efuru And The Woman of The Lake

This is a group exhibition by 13 artists who explore the joys, memories, and ancestral strengths of womanhood. It is hosted by the Adegbola art gallery and runs until the 28th of March.

  1. Alára 

Hosted by the FF projects, this is Rachel Marsil’s solo exhibition. It opened on the 7th of March and will be open for the entire month.

  1. Chord Notes: Body Rhythms In The City

Curated by the Goethe-Institut and hosted by the Center for Contemporary Arts, this group exhibition runs throughout March.

  1. Seeing Otherwise

Hosted by the DADA Gallery, this exhibition features works by Delali Ayivi, Sharon Walters, Nuits Balnéaires, and Djibril Drama and is open throughout March.

  1. Between A Prayer And A Song 

Hosted by Rele Art Gallery, this is a solo exhibition by Praise Sanni-Adeniyi, curated by Wana Udobang. The exhibition opened on the 7th of March and runs throughout the month.

  1. She-Nergy II

Hosted by Alliance Francaise, this group exhibition is the second edition of a series celebrating women in art and runs throughout Women’s History Month, March.

YNaija
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

