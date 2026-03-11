Toka Mcbaror Drops Trailer for Latest film, “The Creek,” Starring Bucci Franklin, To Be Released in Cinemas on March 27

Nigerian filmmaker and director Toka Mcbaror has released the trailer for his upcoming film, “The Creek,” which is set for a cinematic release this month on March 27.

The film showcases strong themes of survival, power, and struggle in the Niger Delta. The Creek transports you to the Niger Delta and shows you the lives of the men and women who fight daily for justice as their flames “burn brighter than the refineries” in the oil-producing region.

Directed by Toka Mcbaror and produced by Nicholas David Adora, “The Creek” stars Bucci Franklin, Sam Dede, Shine Rosman, Charles Inojie, Alfred Benjamin, and more. The film will be released in cinemas nationwide on March 27.

Watch the trailer below.