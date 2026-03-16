Nollywood is known for highlighting charismatic and brave women who challenge the stereotypes society places on women. In this article, we will highlight 10 female characters in Nollywood with good storylines who contributed significantly to conversations about women and their experiences.

93 Days

‘93 Days’ is a 2016 film set during the time of the dreaded Ebola pandemic, and focuses on the healthcare workers who put their lives on the line to save the citizens. One of the lead characters, Stella Adadevoh, exemplifies bravery and compassion and contributes significantly to erasing stereotypes about women in healthcare.

The role was played by Bimbo Akintola, with other cast members including Danny Glover, Somkele Idhalama, Bimbo Manuel, and Gideon Okeke. It was nominated for six awards at the 2017 African Movie Academy Awards and won Bimbo Akintola the “Best Actress of the Year” award at the 2016 AFRIFF.

Isoken

‘Isoken’ is a 2017 movie that centers on a woman (Isoken) who challenges societal norms and the cultural pressure on women in their 30s. It forces a look at the dangerous narrative of the patriarchy. The role played by Dakore Akande was beautifully written and acted out and is still seen as one of the best female characters in a Nollywood romance film.

The movie was the directorial debut of Jade Osiberu, and the cast included Funke Akindele, Joseph Benjamin, Jemima Osunde, and Marc Rhys. It was nominated for several awards, including the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) for “Best Movie West Africa,” and Dakota won the “Best Actress” award at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

Lionheart

‘Lionheart’ is a 2018 film centered on the life of Adaeze, a woman who, after her father’s death, takes charge of a family business, causing chaos. The role played by Genevieve Nnaji is one of the best-written female characters to date, as it explores a woman navigating a sexist society and doing so successfully. Adaeze’s character is one of the best female characters in Nollywood, with a strong storyline.

The movie was Genevieve’s directorial debut, and some of the other cast members were Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie, and Kanayo O. Kanayo. It received an Oscar Nomination for “best international feature film,” but was eventually disqualified for having too much English dialogue. It also won the 2019 Black Reel Award for “Outstanding World Cinema Motion Picture”.

King of Boys

‘King of Boys’ is a 2018 crime drama that follows the life of a powerful businesswoman, Eniola Salami, whose fight against those threatening her political ambitions leads her into a power struggle that disrupts her entire life. While it has mixed reviews, Sola Sobowale’s role has, to date, been regarded as one of the most powerfully written female characters in Nollywood history, given how well she played the role of a female overlord, a role stereotypically played by men.

The film was directed by Kemi Adetiba, and the cast members include Adesua Etomi, Titi Kuti, Osas Ighodaro, Toni Tones, and Illbliss. King of Boys was nominated for 11 awards and won 4, with Sola Sobowale winning “Best Actress in a leading role” at the African Movie Academy Awards.

Muna

This 2019 action crime film with Adesua Etomi is hailed as one of the best Nollywood films with a female lead at the center. The story revolves around ‘Muna,’ a spirited young woman raised by her grandmother, who is also the last surviving member of her family.

Muna’s wish to give her grandmother a better life lands her in chaos that changes the trajectory of her life, her courage, and how she braves the challenges thrown at her. The character is primarily lauded for challenging the stereotype of female leads in action-crime movies. Some of the other cast members in the movie are Massi Furlan and Onyeka Onwenu. The film received an NVIFF movie nomination for “Best African Film” in 2021.

Omo Ghetto: The Saga

‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’ is a 2019 film that focuses heavily on a female gangster played by Funke Akindele, who has a distinct personality from her twin sister. While her character is seen as a troublemaker, she is able to protect and highlight female strength with her role. Funke Akindele was hailed by many for how well she portrayed and highlighted women’s ability to be more than just characters attached to them.

It was co-directed by Funke Akindele, and the other cast members include Eniola Badmus, Bimbo Thomas, and Zubby Michael. Omo Ghetto: The Saga received several nominations and won the 2020/2021 Africa’s highest-grossing film and “Box office champion” award.

4th Republic

‘4th Republic’ is a 2019 political drama that centers around an idealistic woman, Mabel King, who is competing against an incompetent male Governor in order to take the position of the first elected female governor in her country’s history. The role played by Kate Henshaw highlighted the struggles of women in political spaces and the gender bias they face as they aspire to change the role of women in those spaces.

The movie features cast members like Yakubu Muhammad, Kate Henshaw, Linda Ejiofor, and Enyinna Nwigwe. 4th Republic received several nominations, including three from the African Movie Academy Awards.

Òlòtūré

‘Òlòtūré’ is a 2019 crime drama with the lead role played by Sharon Ooja. The film focuses on a journalist who goes undercover as a prostitute in a bid to expose human trafficking in Lagos, which leads her to open a Pandora’s box of violence against women.

Òlòtūré is hailed as a movie that fully explored all the aspects of human trafficking and how it targets young women, with Sharon Ooja’s role laying emphasis on the bravery of women and the deplorable conditions of sex workers in the country. The film stars Sharon Ooja, Beverly Osu, Omoni Oboli, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Patrick Doyle. Though the film did not receive any awards, it was critically acclaimed.

Sista

‘Sista’ is a 2022 movie that centers on the life of a single mother who sacrifices everything for her children, but is forced to endure her worst nightmare when her runaway husband returns and begins stealing her children’s affection. This role explores the feeling of betrayal and disdain faced by single mothers who have to take on the role of both parents when their partners choose not to be present.

The movie was directed by Biodun Stephen, and some of the cast members included Kehinde Bankole, who played the lead character, Bisola Aiyeola; Deyemi Okanlawon; and Ronke Oshodi Oke. It won the Audience Choice and Jury Prize awards for “best movie” at the Nollywood Week Film Festival in Paris.

Adire

Adire is a 2023 film that centers on the life of a sex worker (Adire), whose dream of a life outside her current reality comes true when she escapes with her boss’s money to begin a new life as a designer. The lead character, played by Kehinde Bankole, dives deeply into the lives of women who work hard to change their circumstances and push themselves to believe that their futures are not defined by their current reality.

The film was directed by Adeoluwa Owu, and the cast also includes Femi Branch, Ibrahim Chatta, Yvonne Jegede, and Yemi Blaq. Adire is among the list of female characters in Nollywood with good storylines, as Kehinde Bankole also won the “Best Actress In a Leading Role” award at the 2024 AMVCA for her role in the movie, and the movie won the “Best Cinematography” Award at the Best Of Nigeria Awards (BON).