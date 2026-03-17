Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NLC Exposes Nigeria’s Lack of Safeguards Against Global Shocks

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NLC exposes Nigeria’s lack of safeguards against global shocks

Nigerian artists earn over ₦60bn on Spotify as Nigerian music gains global demand

Bomb explosion leaves 23 dead and 108 wounded in Maiduguri

Nigeria faces a crippling health crisis as doctors leave the country in multitudes

Shaffy Bello explains why she chose to stop having more children

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NLC exposes Nigeria’s lack of safeguards against global shocks

Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has warned that Nigeria is highly exposed to global economic crises, saying the country lacks a system to shield citizens from sudden shocks.

The Nigeria Labour Congress leader said recent tensions in the global oil market showed how quickly Nigerians feel the impact of external disruptions.

Ajaero urged the government to ensure both public and private refineries operate effectively. He said local refining is key to reducing dependence on imports and protecting the economy from global oil price fluctuations.

Nigerian artists earn over ₦60bn on Spotify as Nigerian music gains global demand

Nigerian musicians earned more than ₦60 billion in royalties from Spotify in 2025, driven by over 30 billion streams worldwide.

Data from the platform’s Loud and Clear report showed earnings rose by over 140% in two years, reflecting strong global demand. Nigerian artists also recorded 1.6 billion listening hours, with more than 1.3 billion first-time discoveries.

At home, local music dominated charts, making up over 80% of songs on Nigeria’s Daily Top 50. Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy said the growth highlights both global reach and a deeper local connection for Nigerian music.

Bomb explosion leaves 23 dead and 108 wounded in Maiduguri

Several people are feared dead and many others injured after explosions struck the Monday Market area in Maiduguri and near a security post at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

The blasts reportedly occurred at about 7:02 pm, hours after suspected Boko Haram attacks on military positions in Borno State. Emergency responders were deployed to assess the situation.

Officials confirmed that victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Witnesses reported seeing casualties at the scene, though the full number of those affected remains unclear as authorities continue investigations.

Nigeria faces a crippling health crisis as doctors leave the country in multitudes

A growing shortage of medical workers is putting pressure on Nigeria’s healthcare system, with officials warning that the situation is worsening due to mass migration.

Speaking at a global health summit in London, Iziaq Salako said the departure of doctors and other professionals has reduced the workforce’s strength. He noted that Nigeria has about 4 doctors per 10,000 people, far below the World Health Organization’s (WHO) standard.

Salako added that the trend has intensified pressure on an already strained system, leaving the country struggling to meet healthcare demands as more professionals continue to leave.

Shaffy Bello explains why she chose to stop having more children

Shaffy Bello has shared why she decided to have her fallopian tubes tied over two decades ago, saying it was a personal choice about family size.

Speaking on her YouTube show with Waje and Sisi Yemmie, the actress said her decision was not due to pregnancy challenges but the responsibility of raising children.

Bello explained that the procedure was done through her navel and prevented further pregnancies. She added that despite her former husband’s request for another child, she remained firm, noting she already has two children.