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events in lagos this week
March 17, 2026

Events Happening in Lagos This Week (March 18th – March 22nd)

by YNaija
10 Events Happening This Weekend in Lagos
Alan Fisher
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This week is filled with events that cater to every demographic and celebrate Women’s History Month, from yoga to raves and literary-themed events and activities for people looking to pick up new hobbies. There is something for everyone. Here are 10 events that are happening in Lagos this week.

  1. The Reading Room 

This event is perfect for writers, especially women, and it is happening on the 18th of March. It’s a cozy event for people who want a space to read and discuss their stories. 

  1. La Noche Latina 

Curated around Latin food and social dancing, this event is happening on Wednesday, the 18th of March, and it is perfect for people who enjoy immersing themselves in new cultures.

  1. The Listening Room: Her Sound Series

Hosted by Gather House and female DJs in Lagos, this features an intimate listening-and-conversation event by women, for women. It is happening on the 19th of March.

  1. Ponmo Is A Rave 

This rave is the perfect event for lovers of literature and electronic music, and it is happening on the 21st of March.

  1. Pottery And Clay Painting

Perfect for people looking to brush up on their pottery skills or pick up a new hobby, this is happening on the 21st of March.

  1. Garden Yoga

Happening on the 21st of March, this event is perfect for matcha lovers and those who love yoga and exercise-themed events.

  1. The Inferno 

Perfect for ravers and lovers of Afro-house and Afrobeats, this rave is happening on the 21st of March and is the perfect weekend event.

  1. Afrosonic Film Club 

This is the right event for cinephiles and film clubs; this movie screening is dedicated to celebrating women’s history month and is happening on the 21st of March.

  1. Blankets x Binge 

Happening on the 21st of March, this cozy evening is curated to celebrate women’s voices and their stories. It is an intimate setting, perfect for people who enjoy specially curated events. 

  1. Silent Disco Party + Games Night

This event is perfect for music lovers who enjoy a personalized experience. It’s also the place for competitive minds, and it is happening on the 22nd of March.

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